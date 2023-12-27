This 3-course specialization is intended for professionals and students in cybersecurity and remote work. Participants will become equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of remote work security. Learners will gain insights into effectively securing remote teams, developing incident response plans, and continuously improve security measures in a dynamic digital work environment. Learners will be introduced to key aspects such as developing remote work policies and the infrastructure of remote teams. This specialization emphasizes the importance of post-incident evaluation, while empowering participants to proactively manage security in remote teams, anticipate future security needs, and implement continuous improvement strategies for enhanced security and operational success in a dynamic digital landscape.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout these specialization courses, learners will be able to test what they have learned through ungraded lesson quizzes and interactive activities. At the end of each module within the courses, learners will test their understanding with graded module exams.