LearnQuest
Advanced Techniques for Implementing Security Services
LearnQuest

Advanced Techniques for Implementing Security Services

This course is part of Identifying and Managing Security Gaps for Remote Teams Specialization

Taught in English

Luciana Broussard

Instructor: Luciana Broussard

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

9 quizzes

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

This course is designed to provide advanced techniques and knowledge necessary for effectively implementing security services in remote environments for professionals and students in cybersecurity and remote work. Module 1 dives into the implementation, evaluation, and optimization of security tools tailored to the unique challenges of remote teams. Participants will gain comprehensive insights into every phase of the security tool lifecycle, from initial implementation to ongoing maintenance.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This module is designed to provide learners an overview of user training, human factors, and cultivating a cybersecurity culture to bolster security measures within remote teams. Participants will acquire insights into designing effective training programs, managing human-related vulnerabilities, and fostering a culture of security awareness.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module is designed to explore the intersection between data protection regulations and remote work. Participants will gain insights into the implications of data protection laws for remote setups, the legal consequences of non-compliance, and will analyze case studies illustrating data protection and compliance challenges in remote teams. The module guides learners in designing and implementing security services that align with compliance standards and addresses ongoing legal adherence within security management, encompassing strategies for responding to legal challenges and investigations.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Luciana Broussard
LearnQuest
4 Courses262 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

