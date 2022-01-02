Computer Security and Networks

Computer security and networks courses address the foundations of creating modern, secure software and hardware. Subtopics include network security, cybersecurity, risk management, and cryptography....

Software Development

Mobile and Web Development

Algorithms

Design and Product

Earn Your Degree

Arizona State University

100% ONLINE
Universidad de los Andes

100% ONLINE
Penn Engineering

100% ONLINE
University of London

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

IT and Cybersecurity for Business Leaders

Cybersecurity for Business
University of Colorado System
Business Technology Management
Indian School of Business
Information​ ​Systems
University of Minnesota
Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business
University System of Georgia
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Computer Security and Networks Courses

Google IT Support
Google
Architecting with Google Compute Engine
Google Cloud
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine
Google Cloud
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Computer Security and Networks

Google IT Support
Google
Architecting with Google Compute Engine
Google Cloud
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine
Google Cloud
IT Fundamentals for Cybersecurity
IBM
You are Currently on slide 1

Secure Your Company's Networks and Systems

Google IT Support
Google
Introduction to Cyber Security
New York University
Computer Security and Systems Management
University of Colorado System
You are Currently on slide 1

Recently Launched Guided Projects

Comment Installer Linux sur Votre Ordinateur
Coursera Project Network
كيفية تلبية الطلبات على فيسبوك
Coursera Project Network
Principes de base de la ligne de commande sous Linux
Coursera Project Network
You are Currently on slide 1

Explore MasterTrack® Certificates

Arizona State University

100% ONLINE
University of Minnesota

100% ONLINE
Arizona State University

100% ONLINE
Arizona State University

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Computer Security and Networks

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder