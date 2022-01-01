About this Specialization

8,065 recent views
This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles and practices of Information Systems Management. The first course describes how Information Systems address business problems. This takes the form of an IT alignment model that describes how Information Systems provide capabilities that enable or support organizational strategy. This component also includes an economic analysis of the Information System. The second course in the specialization entails the practice of modeling information systems. The goal of this course is to describe the Information System defined in the first course, so that the Information System can be developed. The third course provides an overview of the capabilities of modern enterprise systems. The goal of this course is to understand the capabilities of enterprise systems, so that the firm can decide if the requirement identified in the second course can be met by an enterprise system. Managerial aspects related to the selection and implementation of enterprise systems will also be discussed. The fourth course in the specialization describes the IT infrastructure choices available to a modern enterprise and the tradeoffs associated with each alternative. Any large Information System implementation is a significant organizational change initiative that requires careful stewardship. All the courses will deal with the issue of change management and discuss strategies and approaches for achieving a successful implementation.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

IS/IT Governance

4.7
stars
518 ratings
99 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Analysis for Business Systems

4.8
stars
432 ratings
71 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Enterprise Systems

4.8
stars
622 ratings
117 reviews
Course4

Course 4

IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends

4.8
stars
364 ratings
66 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder