- Project Management
- Critical Thinking
- Management
- IT Skills and Knowledge
- Finance and accounting skills and knowledge
- Business analysis skills and knowledge
- Project management skills and knowledge
Information Systems Specialization
Information Technology . Become a better manager of information technology to address business problems
Offered By
What you will learn
Utilize conceptual frameworks to align IT investments with business strategy
Specify business requirements as information system specifications
Assess the fit between business requirements and enterprise systems features
Evaluate technological alternatives for developing the IT infrastructure for the organization
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The course projects will enable a student to take a business problem, conceptualize an IT solution, define the specifications of the IT system, and evaluate enterprise system options or develop a custom solution, to address the business problem. In this way, the projects will provide a practical manifestation of the key learning outcomes by enabling a student to apply the core lessons from the four courses to solve a business problem.
No prior experience or courses in Information Systems required, but learners are expected to think carefully about conceptual and practical issues.
No prior experience or courses in Information Systems required, but learners are expected to think carefully about conceptual and practical issues.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
IS/IT Governance
Firms make significant investments in IT. In the IS/IT Governance course we will discuss how to govern IT to make sure that the IT investments contribute to organizational goals and strategies.
Analysis for Business Systems
Most often, organizations acquire information systems as part of a larger focus on process improvement and efficiency. These organizations need to invest in the right system to meet their needs: right functionality, right size, and for the right price. The business systems analyst role in most organizations is responsible for translating the organization’s needs into requirements, which are then used to select or build the right system for the organization.
Enterprise Systems
This course provides you with an understanding of what Enterprise Systems (also commonly termed as Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, ERPs) are. After learning about what these systems are, we would touch upon why these systems are useful to companies, through which you would get to see the various jobs and positions that are associated with the use and deployment of ERPs.
IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends
Today organizations are either embracing digital technologies to improve their businesses or being disrupted by entrants with such capabilities. Therefore it is important for managers and executives of all organizations to learn about various technologies and apply them in innovative ways. Some of the most important trends in Information Technology are in mobile, cloud, security, and blockchains.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.