Dr. Jason Chan is an Assistant Professor of Information & Decision Sciences at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He holds an interest towards research that has relevant business and policy insights on emerging phenomenon relating Internet platforms and social outcomes, in various areas including healthcare, crime, financial well-being, education, and labor discrimination. In his research, he adopts a variety of quantitative methods including econometric modeling, experiments and technical methods, to extract meaningful relationships that lies within datasets. His work has been published in top academic journals and conferences such as Information Systems Research, Management Science, MIS Quarterly, and the National Bureau of Economic Research. His work has also been covered by prominent media outlets, including The Economist, The Washington Post, The Economic Times, NBC News, Newsweek, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Market Watch. Dr. Chan is a recipient and nominee of several Best Paper Awards in IS conferences and workshops, and has received multiple research grants for his work. He has received the AIS Best Published Paper 2014 (selected by senior editors among top MIS journals), the MISQ Best Paper Award 2014, and is also the winner of the 2015 Nunamaker-Chen Dissertation Award conferred by INFORMS ISS. He serves as a reviewer for multiple top-tier MIS journals, conferences, and has served as Associate Editor at the International Conference of Information Systems (ICIS), where he has won the two Best Associate Editor Awards (ICIS 2016, 2017). He is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award for his reviewing efforts at Management Science. In 2018, he was named by Poets & Quants as one of the Top 40 Professors Under 40 Worldwide.