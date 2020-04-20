About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Information​ ​Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Some data management and IT work and experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn (more) about Enterprise Systems/Enterprise Resource Planning Systems (ERPs).

  • Understand why ERPs are useful to companies.

  • Develop an appreciate of the managerial aspects related to the selection and implementation of ERPs.

  • Learn practical knowledge that would help to address real world business problems associated with ERP usage and implementation.

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • IT Skills and Knowledge
Course 3 of 4 in the
Information​ ​Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Some data management and IT work and experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Business Processes in ERP

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Software Selection & Considerations

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Change Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS

About the Information​ ​Systems Specialization

Information​ ​Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

