This course provides you with an understanding of what Enterprise Systems (also commonly termed as Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, ERPs) are. After learning about what these systems are, we would touch upon why these systems are useful to companies, through which you would get to see the various jobs and positions that are associated with the use and deployment of ERPs.
Some data management and IT work and experience.
Learn (more) about Enterprise Systems/Enterprise Resource Planning Systems (ERPs).
Understand why ERPs are useful to companies.
Develop an appreciate of the managerial aspects related to the selection and implementation of ERPs.
Learn practical knowledge that would help to address real world business problems associated with ERP usage and implementation.
- Management
- IT Skills and Knowledge
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Fundamentals
Business Processes in ERP
Software Selection & Considerations
Change Management
It could be more interesting if there could be some more examples of ERP implementation from real world scenario.
Very helpful course.It teaches me new skills and imparts my knowledge with new learning
Thanks a lot respected sir Jason Chan, I've learn a lot about enterprise systems. The course has worth taken.
I've learned a lot over the past weeks about ERP Systems, the benefits to businesses, and how to implement them, now I have another tool under my belt for the future!
About the Information Systems Specialization
This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles and practices of Information Systems Management.
