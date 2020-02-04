Large Scale Enterprise Computing powers all major transactions, and the Mainframe is responsible for 87% of all credit card transactions and enables 71% of all Fortune 500 companies. Mainframes are fundamental on how we do business, and IBM Z is the only production mainframe sold today. Virtually everyone depends on it. This is your introduction to the hardware, operating systems, security, and features that make this possible.
Identify the different architectural families, explain the enhancements for each architecture family and the functions of an operating system
Explain the concept of a Sysplex and describe methods available for z/OS security.
Define the IOCP statements for the IOCDS and explain the concept of activation profiles.
Describe the process of IPLing an operating system
- Mainframe
- z/OS
- Enterprise Software
- security
- IBM Z
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to the Mainframe Environment
Mainframe Infrastructure
Mainframe Security and Start-up
Excelent course I just think more information should be given in presentations or videos instead of Redbooks or Manuals. They tend to be very boring to read
course was very good..but needs to improve a little bit in explanation on complicated topics.. otherwise ,it was quite good for me
The verbally explained parts were short and useful but perhaps presenting more slides and charts could be useful.
The content is theoretical but relevant, the questions are well designed to really test if you have read and really know what you are doing
