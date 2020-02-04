About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify the different architectural families, explain the enhancements for each architecture family and the functions of an operating system

  • Explain the concept of a Sysplex and describe methods available for z/OS security.

  • Define the IOCP statements for the IOCDS and explain the concept of activation profiles.

  • Describe the process of IPLing an operating system

Skills you will gain

  • Mainframe
  • z/OS
  • Enterprise Software
  • security
  • IBM Z
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Mainframe Environment

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Mainframe Infrastructure

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Mainframe Security and Start-up

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes

