Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Markov Model, Computer Vision, Applied Machine Learning, Statistical Machine Learning, Logic, Machine Learning, Computational Logic, Language, Microarchitecture, Architecture, Computer Programming
4.9
(3.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, HTML and CSS, Html, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(19.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Visualization, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Plot (Graphics), Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Microarchitecture, Computer Architecture, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Critical Thinking, Programming Principles, Communication, Logic, Computer Programming, Computational Logic, Marketing, Hardware Design, Business Analysis
4.4
(648 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Computational Logic, Data Structures, Computational Thinking, Human Computer Interaction, Java Programming, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming Tools, Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Mobile Development, Data Management
4.8
(338 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Intel
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Microarchitecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Management, Message, Hardware Design, Computational Logic, Computer Programming Tools, Computational Thinking, Data Structures, System Programming, Distributed Computing Architecture, Other Programming Languages, Computer Programming, Operating Systems, Architecture
4.6
(591 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Cryptography, Data Management, Design and Product, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(29.5k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months