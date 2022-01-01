Some related experience required.
Computer Communications Specialization
Launch your career in computer network & security. Provide an introduction to fundamental network architecture concepts and network design alternatives
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The assessments covers fundamental computer networking concepts and principles which will guide the learner to apply the networking theory and design principles, verify their understandings, and build a solid foundation for creating innovations in today's Internet. It lays foundations of network architectures, protocol design principles, and TCP/IP programming skills, which are necessary to take more advanced courses in graduate study and/or technical training in the industry. It covers basic networking knowledge and in-depth understanding of the inner-workings of computer networks and their evolution. Communication systems, from simple to asynchronous point-to-point links, to those based on complex network architectures will be assessed.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Network Communication
In this course, we trace the evolution of networks and identify the key concepts and functions that form the basis for layered architecture. We introduce examples of protocols and services that are familiar to the students, and we explain how these services are supported by networks. Further, we explain fundamental concepts in digital communication, and focus on error control techniques that include parity check, polynomial code, and Internet checksum. Students will be required to have some previous programming experience in C-programming (C++/Java), some fundamental knowledge of computer organization and IT architecture and a background in computer science is a plus.
Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks
In this course, we discuss peer-to-peer protocols and local area networks. Part one in this course is to answer the question of how does a peer-to-peer protocol deliver reliable data transfer service across unreliable transmission lines or networks. We focus on several medium access control protocols and their performance analysis. In the second part, we discuss how medium access control protocols coordinate the access to the communication channel so that information gets through from a source to a destination in the same broadcast local area network. We further discuss local area network and wireless LAN.
Packet Switching Networks and Algorithms
In this course, we deal with the general issues regarding packet switching networks. We discuss packet networks from two perspectives. One perspective involves external view of the network, and is concerned with services that the network provides to the transport layer that operates above it at the end systems. The second perspective is concerned with the internal operation of a network, including approaches directing information across the network, addressing and routing procedures, as well as congestion control inside the network.
TCP/IP and Advanced Topics
In this course, we give an in-depth study of the TCP/IP protocols. We examine the details of how IP enables communications across a collection of networks. We pay particular attention to the hierarchical structure of IP addresses and explain their role in ensuring scalability of the Internet. The role of address prefixes and the uses of masks are explained in details. We review in details about TCP three-way handshake, flow control, and congestion control. Furthermore, we provide an introduction to some advanced topics, including Multicast, SDN and security
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.