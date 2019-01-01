Profile

Xiaobo Zhou

Professor, Interim Dean

      Bio

      Xiaobo Zhou, Professor of Computer Science, serves as the Interim Dean of College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He served as the Chair of Department of Computer Science from 2011 to 2016. He directs Distributed, Sustainable, and Cloud Computing Systems (DISCO) Lab. His research lies broadly in computer network systems, more specifically, datacenter cloud computing, BigData parallel and distributed processing, autonomic and sustainable computing, scalable Internet services and architectures, and computer networks and security. His research was supported in part by US National Science Foundation. He was a recipient of NSF CAREER Award 2009, and the University Faculty Award for Excellence in Research 2011.

      Courses

      Fundamentals of Network Communication

      TCP/IP and Advanced Topics

      Packet Switching Networks and Algorithms

      Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks

      Other topics to explore
      Placeholder
      Arts and Humanities
      338 courses
      Placeholder
      Business
      1095 courses
      Placeholder
      Computer Science
      668 courses
      Placeholder
      Data Science
      425 courses
      Placeholder
      Information Technology
      145 courses
      Placeholder
      Health
      471 courses
      Placeholder
      Math and Logic
      70 courses
      Placeholder
      Personal Development
      137 courses
      Placeholder
      Physical Science and Engineering
      413 courses
      Placeholder
      Social Sciences
      401 courses
      Placeholder
      Language Learning
      150 courses

      Coursera Footer

      Start or advance your career

      Browse popular topics

      Popular courses and articles

      Earn a degree or certificate online

      Coursera

      Community

      More

      Learn Anywhere
      Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
      Placeholder