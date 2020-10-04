In this course, we trace the evolution of networks and identify the key concepts and functions that form the basis for layered architecture. We introduce examples of protocols and services that are familiar to the students, and we explain how these services are supported by networks. Further, we explain fundamental concepts in digital communication, and focus on error control techniques that include parity check, polynomial code, and Internet checksum. Students will be required to have some previous programming experience in C-programming (C++/Java), some fundamental knowledge of computer organization and IT architecture and a background in computer science is a plus.
This course is part of the Computer Communications Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Communication Networks and Services
This module discusses the evolution of three example networks and their associated services, how services are influencing the evolution of modern networks, and examples of protocols and services.
Layered Architectures
This module discusses the OSI reference model and show how the overall communication process can be organized into functions that are carried out in seven layers, and introduces the TCP/IP architecture with a detailed routing example.
Socket API & Digital Transmissions
This module introduces BSD sockets, which allow the student to write applications that use the service provided by the TCP/IP protocols. It also introduces some fundamentals of digital communications.
Error Control
This module presents coding techniques that can be used to detect errors that may occur during digital transmission. These coding techniques form the basis for protocols that provide reliable transfer of information.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.10%
- 4 stars17.55%
- 3 stars3.54%
- 2 stars1.59%
- 1 star2.20%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF NETWORK COMMUNICATION
I am university Student this course very help full to know about networking. And now i very easy clear my networking course in university....
This course is very useful .It's providing a lot of the information for my major. I want to say thanks all of you who make this course.
Fundamentals of Communication in Networking has been explained in a detailed manner ... Thank you and all the best for who are interested to seek knowledge from coursera.
This course is very good and a beginner can get started with this course also who are intermediate can get more deep knowledge. This course has good assignment and quiz also.
About the Computer Communications Specialization
This specialization is developed for seniors and fresh graduate students to understand fundamental network architecture concepts and their impacts on cyber security, to develop skills and techniques required for network protocol design, and prepare for a future of constant change through exposure to network design alternatives. Students will require a prior knowledge of C programming, an understanding of math probability and a computer science background is a plus.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.