In this course, we discuss peer-to-peer protocols and local area networks. Part one in this course is to answer the question of how does a peer-to-peer protocol deliver reliable data transfer service across unreliable transmission lines or networks. We focus on several medium access control protocols and their performance analysis. In the second part, we discuss how medium access control protocols coordinate the access to the communication channel so that information gets through from a source to a destination in the same broadcast local area network. We further discuss local area network and wireless LAN.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Peer-to-Peer Protocols
This module examines peer-to-peer protocols and service models. Importantly, it examines three automatic repeat request (ARQ) protocols that provide reliable data transfer service.
Reliable Services and Data Link Controls
This module introduces TCP that uses ARQ techniques to provide reliable stream service and flow control end-to-end across connectionless packet network. It also examines two framing techniques that are used to identify the boundaries of frames of information within a digital bit stream, and discusses two data link control standards in widespread use.
Medium access control
This module discusses the need for medium access control (MAC), and introduces representative random access and scheduling MAC protocols - including the carrier-sense multiple access with collision detection CSMA-CS protocol which forms the basis for the Ethernet LAN standard. It also shows the impact of delay-bandwidth product on protocol performance.
Local Area Networks
This module discusses the structure of the frames used in LANs, and introduces several important LAN standards, including the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet LAN and IEEE 802.11 wireless LAN. Furthermore, the MAC protocols associated with each LAN standard are also described.
Awesome course. Learning materials are good. Assignments and final project is sufficiently challenging. Learned a lot.
The content is really good. However, the subtitles in English are incorrect at some moments and it made me spend a lot of time reading the outside materials. In general, this course was fine, though.
Very interesting course and had a good time while learning .
helped me to learn how communication takes place in LAN and Peer to Peer network, it was good course, i enjoyed.
About the Computer Communications Specialization
This specialization is developed for seniors and fresh graduate students to understand fundamental network architecture concepts and their impacts on cyber security, to develop skills and techniques required for network protocol design, and prepare for a future of constant change through exposure to network design alternatives. Students will require a prior knowledge of C programming, an understanding of math probability and a computer science background is a plus.
