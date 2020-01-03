DD
May 2, 2020
Awesome course. Learning materials are good. Assignments and final project is sufficiently challenging. Learned a lot.
DB
May 26, 2020
helped me to learn how communication takes place in LAN and Peer to Peer network, it was good course, i enjoyed.
By SantoshKumar P•
Jan 3, 2020
Very good for understanding the topic of Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks
By P T R•
May 14, 2020
Very interesting course and had a good time while learning .
By Harry L•
Jul 5, 2020
Material is only cursorily covered. I didn't feel at all prepared for the Week 5 material even though I carefully worked through the first 4 weeks. Had to use outside sources to learn the material more thoroughly.
By Huỳnh T B•
Nov 6, 2020
It's so great for Networks fundamental.
By ROHIT V•
May 14, 2020
Great content
By Siddalingappagouda B•
May 27, 2020
By Patrick B•
Apr 8, 2021
Excellent course if you are interested in P2P.
By MEDA M V•
Oct 25, 2019
teaching was excellent...
questions were good..
By Nguyễn V Đ•
Oct 30, 2020
This course is very useful with me.
By Ta M N•
Nov 18, 2020
Awesome, thanks Coursera so much
By BaoHCSE141194•
Oct 30, 2020
Good course!
BanhsBao with love
By Oluwatosin A•
Jun 25, 2019
Very intuitive
By Baneet k•
May 9, 2020
very good
By VIRENDRA P•
Jan 22, 2020
Excellent
By Le T H•
Oct 16, 2020
So good
By Ngô X B•
Nov 14, 2020
nice
By Nguyễn T H H•
Nov 13, 2020
okay
By TuyenDCSE150561•
Oct 13, 2020
good
By Mai D T•
Oct 12, 2020
good
By Manal D y•
Aug 20, 2020
good
By Uma M•
Apr 21, 2020
osm
By Varun K R•
Apr 21, 2020
osm
By QuangLDSE140637•
Oct 20, 2020
gg
By Vu D M (•
Oct 30, 2021
The content is really good. However, the subtitles in English are incorrect at some moments and it made me spend a lot of time reading the outside materials. In general, this course was fine, though.
By Damian P•
Dec 27, 2017
Worst series about networking here. Waste of time.