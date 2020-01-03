Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
423 ratings
64 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we discuss peer-to-peer protocols and local area networks. Part one in this course is to answer the question of how does a peer-to-peer protocol deliver reliable data transfer service across unreliable transmission lines or networks. We focus on several medium access control protocols and their performance analysis. In the second part, we discuss how medium access control protocols coordinate the access to the communication channel so that information gets through from a source to a destination in the same broadcast local area network. We further discuss local area network and wireless LAN....

Top reviews

DD

May 2, 2020

Awesome course. Learning materials are good. Assignments and final project is sufficiently challenging. Learned a lot.

DB

May 26, 2020

helped me to learn how communication takes place in LAN and Peer to Peer network, it was good course, i enjoyed.

1 - 25 of 65 Reviews for Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks

By SantoshKumar P

Jan 3, 2020

Very good for understanding the topic of Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Local Area Networks

By P T R

May 14, 2020

Very interesting course and had a good time while learning .

By Harry L

Jul 5, 2020

Material is only cursorily covered. I didn't feel at all prepared for the Week 5 material even though I carefully worked through the first 4 weeks. Had to use outside sources to learn the material more thoroughly.

By Huỳnh T B

Nov 6, 2020

It's so great for Networks fundamental.

By ROHIT V

May 14, 2020

Great content

By Siddalingappagouda B

May 27, 2020

By Patrick B

Apr 8, 2021

Excellent course if you are interested in P2P.

By MEDA M V

Oct 25, 2019

teaching was excellent...

questions were good..

By Nguyễn V Đ

Oct 30, 2020

This course is very useful with me.

By Ta M N

Nov 18, 2020

Awesome, thanks Coursera so much

By BaoHCSE141194

Oct 30, 2020

Good course!

BanhsBao with love

By Oluwatosin A

Jun 25, 2019

Very intuitive

By Baneet k

May 9, 2020

very good

By VIRENDRA P

Jan 22, 2020

Excellent

By Le T H

Oct 16, 2020

So good

By Ngô X B

Nov 14, 2020

nice

By Nguyễn T H H

Nov 13, 2020

okay

By TuyenDCSE150561

Oct 13, 2020

good

By Mai D T

Oct 12, 2020

good

By Manal D y

Aug 20, 2020

good

By Uma M

Apr 21, 2020

osm

By Varun K R

Apr 21, 2020

osm

By QuangLDSE140637

Oct 20, 2020

gg

By Vu D M (

Oct 30, 2021

The content is really good. However, the subtitles in English are incorrect at some moments and it made me spend a lot of time reading the outside materials. In general, this course was fine, though.

By Damian P

Dec 27, 2017

Worst series about networking here. Waste of time.

