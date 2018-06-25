A
Aug 16, 2020
It was a very good start in Network communication.\n\nThe lectures, quizzes, and materials are designed in a very good manner to reach the end of the course with the needed fundamentals.
AS
Jun 28, 2020
It is a good course to cover the basics computer networking. It is simple and the workload is less. Try to go through other sources simultaneously to get in-depth knowledge on the topic.
By Mark M•
Jun 25, 2018
Instructor has a thick accent that makes it difficult to understand the videos. On many occasions, I needed to stop and rewind the video just to understand what he was saying. The lecture videos, also, do not add much value to the instruction; often, he is simply reading the content on the slides. Lastly, this course assumes familiarity with polynomial division and binary math. On these topics, the provided examples were not sufficient to understand how to perform the necessary operations. I found that I needed to consult outside resources to fully understand the material and answer the quiz questions correctly.
By Damian P•
Dec 27, 2017
This is the worst course about networking on Coursera. Not consistent, lots of bugs in presentations, the assignments introduce cunfusion and the author seem not to be competent for teaching this stuff. There are much better courses out there. You can find better explanations on yt for free. If you don't want to waste your time and end up cunfused - just do not enroll.
By Vadzim•
Nov 17, 2018
The accent of this instructor is unbearable: you will not follow the content of the lectures , instead it will take you tons of effort to understand his pronunciation!
By Anton G•
Jun 16, 2019
I barely understand the lecturer, Information provided is not enough to answer all quiz questions (especially of the final one). I believe this course is useless for a beginner. Providing links to RFC and referring to some pages of Tanenbaum's "Computer networks" is unacceptable in a course (at least as a main source of information): I would never sign up for this course if I knew it is just provides me information on what to read. I can google it after all.
By Piyush P•
Nov 27, 2017
Not useful at all!
By Nelli B•
Mar 16, 2020
the information presented in the lectures is completely inadequate and does not explain the subject.
By Bharath S•
Apr 23, 2020
very abstract. No detailed explanations or practical examples were taught. I took lot of other courses in coursera but this is not a typical coursera course. very much disappointed.
By Abhinna S•
Jun 29, 2020
By DEBARPAN M 1•
Jun 7, 2020
Really fantastic experience learning with Coursera. Awesome study materials and choice of syllabus. Just the perfect one for new faces in this field. Keep it up Team Coursera!!!
By Amy O•
Jul 13, 2019
This course helped me build foundation of computer communication. In the end, I feel like I had fun with interesting contents and assignments questions.
By Madhura N•
Jan 8, 2018
Great course and assignments! Had fun learning and answering quizzes. Professor Zhou covered all the m=important points in his slides. Thank you again.
By Kartik R G•
Oct 15, 2018
Very useful and very interesting course, helped me a lot in understanding the subject thoroughly.
By Aditya s c•
Jun 27, 2020
absolutely not for beginners assumes way too much prior knowledge
By Aditya S•
Jul 20, 2020
The course did boast of a good content. But unfortunately, I felt that the explanation of several concepts was too concise and not up to the mark. Also, I found the peer-graded assignments to be very inefficient and misleading. Also, the required minimum score of 25 out of 31 points was way too steep, coupled with a threshold of very low maximum points (1 or 2) assigned to some questions, which should have actually carried more weight-age. Also, I found the grading scheme to be quite confusing. The peer-graded assignments should be completely eliminated, at least in my opinion!
By Mohammed P•
Aug 15, 2021
Let me tell this honestly. The course structure and other features are all good and very useful. I am a visual learner and I preferred this online platform to learn for that reason. But, I am not able to understand what he says. I have to spend more time in understanding the words he use and thus I am not able to learn this course through video lessons. I appreciate his effort but i tried my level best to understand it and I am not able to.
By Ashan S•
Jan 28, 2021
Overall great course! Leart the fundamentals of communucations. Many concepts were explained with powepoint presentations, and good links and books were provided regardingcthe topic.
By rey r•
Apr 29, 2020
video could be labeled for better review
presentation should contain less text
animation could improve presentation
By vishal g•
Mar 9, 2018
The course content is really good for the beginners.
The explanation for the concepts is not really great.
By Fan Z•
Mar 11, 2018
need too much time after school
By Jimisha H S•
May 22, 2020
Was okaish course .
By MD S H•
Jun 21, 2020
Great
By mahesh U•
May 14, 2020
Good
By Daniel F S L•
May 23, 2020
Very very very boring. Please don't waste your time. Instructor only reads slides.
By Abdullah A F•
Jul 17, 2020
Worst teaching style. Just reading slides
By Aayush R•
May 22, 2020
difficult to understand the professor