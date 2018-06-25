Chevron Left
In this course, we trace the evolution of networks and identify the key concepts and functions that form the basis for layered architecture. We introduce examples of protocols and services that are familiar to the students, and we explain how these services are supported by networks. Further, we explain fundamental concepts in digital communication, and focus on error control techniques that include parity check, polynomial code, and Internet checksum. Students will be required to have some previous programming experience in C-programming (C++/Java), some fundamental knowledge of computer organization and IT architecture and a background in computer science is a plus....

A

Aug 16, 2020

It was a very good start in Network communication.\n\nThe lectures, quizzes, and materials are designed in a very good manner to reach the end of the course with the needed fundamentals.

AS

Jun 28, 2020

It is a good course to cover the basics computer networking. It is simple and the workload is less. Try to go through other sources simultaneously to get in-depth knowledge on the topic.

By Mark M

Jun 25, 2018

Instructor has a thick accent that makes it difficult to understand the videos. On many occasions, I needed to stop and rewind the video just to understand what he was saying. The lecture videos, also, do not add much value to the instruction; often, he is simply reading the content on the slides. Lastly, this course assumes familiarity with polynomial division and binary math. On these topics, the provided examples were not sufficient to understand how to perform the necessary operations. I found that I needed to consult outside resources to fully understand the material and answer the quiz questions correctly.

By Damian P

Dec 27, 2017

This is the worst course about networking on Coursera. Not consistent, lots of bugs in presentations, the assignments introduce cunfusion and the author seem not to be competent for teaching this stuff. There are much better courses out there. You can find better explanations on yt for free. If you don't want to waste your time and end up cunfused - just do not enroll.

By Vadzim

Nov 17, 2018

The accent of this instructor is unbearable: you will not follow the content of the lectures , instead it will take you tons of effort to understand his pronunciation!

By Anton G

Jun 16, 2019

I barely understand the lecturer, Information provided is not enough to answer all quiz questions (especially of the final one). I believe this course is useless for a beginner. Providing links to RFC and referring to some pages of Tanenbaum's "Computer networks" is unacceptable in a course (at least as a main source of information): I would never sign up for this course if I knew it is just provides me information on what to read. I can google it after all.

By Piyush P

Nov 27, 2017

Not useful at all!

By Nelli B

Mar 16, 2020

the information presented in the lectures is completely inadequate and does not explain the subject.

By Bharath S

Apr 23, 2020

very abstract. No detailed explanations or practical examples were taught. I took lot of other courses in coursera but this is not a typical coursera course. very much disappointed.

By Abhinna S

Jun 29, 2020

By DEBARPAN M 1

Jun 7, 2020

Really fantastic experience learning with Coursera. Awesome study materials and choice of syllabus. Just the perfect one for new faces in this field. Keep it up Team Coursera!!!

By Amy O

Jul 13, 2019

This course helped me build foundation of computer communication. In the end, I feel like I had fun with interesting contents and assignments questions.

By Madhura N

Jan 8, 2018

Great course and assignments! Had fun learning and answering quizzes. Professor Zhou covered all the m=important points in his slides. Thank you again.

By Kartik R G

Oct 15, 2018

Very useful and very interesting course, helped me a lot in understanding the subject thoroughly.

By Aditya s c

Jun 27, 2020

absolutely not for beginners assumes way too much prior knowledge

By Aditya S

Jul 20, 2020

The course did boast of a good content. But unfortunately, I felt that the explanation of several concepts was too concise and not up to the mark. Also, I found the peer-graded assignments to be very inefficient and misleading. Also, the required minimum score of 25 out of 31 points was way too steep, coupled with a threshold of very low maximum points (1 or 2) assigned to some questions, which should have actually carried more weight-age. Also, I found the grading scheme to be quite confusing. The peer-graded assignments should be completely eliminated, at least in my opinion!

By Mohammed P

Aug 15, 2021

Let me tell this honestly. The course structure and other features are all good and very useful. I am a visual learner and I preferred this online platform to learn for that reason. But, I am not able to understand what he says. I have to spend more time in understanding the words he use and thus I am not able to learn this course through video lessons. I appreciate his effort but i tried my level best to understand it and I am not able to.

By Ashan S

Jan 28, 2021

Overall great course! Leart the fundamentals of communucations. Many concepts were explained with powepoint presentations, and good links and books were provided regardingcthe topic.

By rey r

Apr 29, 2020

video could be labeled for better review

presentation should contain less text

animation could improve presentation

By vishal g

Mar 9, 2018

The course content is really good for the beginners.

The explanation for the concepts is not really great.

By Fan Z

Mar 11, 2018

need too much time after school

By Jimisha H S

May 22, 2020

Was okaish course .

By MD S H

Jun 21, 2020

Great

By mahesh U

May 14, 2020

Good

By Daniel F S L

May 23, 2020

Very very very boring. Please don't waste your time. Instructor only reads slides.

By Abdullah A F

Jul 17, 2020

Worst teaching style. Just reading slides

By Aayush R

May 22, 2020

difficult to understand the professor

