In this course, we give an in-depth study of the TCP/IP protocols. We examine the details of how IP enables communications across a collection of networks. We pay particular attention to the hierarchical structure of IP addresses and explain their role in ensuring scalability of the Internet. The role of address prefixes and the uses of masks are explained in details. We review in details about TCP three-way handshake, flow control, and congestion control. Furthermore, we provide an introduction to some advanced topics, including Multicast, SDN and security
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Internet Protocol
This module examines the structure of the network layer: the IP packet, the details of IP addressing, and then focuses on subnetting technique that can efficiently utilize IP address space.
IP Addressing
This module examines class-less inter-domain routing CIDR technique that can efficiently utilize IP address space, discusses how IP is complemented by DHCP and ARP protocols, and motivations for introducing a new version of IPv6.
Transmission Control Protocol
This module discusses the structure of the transport layer UDP and TCP. It focuses on TCP, including the TCP three-way handshake, flow control, and congestion control mechanisms.
Advanced Topics
This module discusses mobile IP, introduces approaches to multicast routing, discusses the relationships between OpenFlow, DSN and NFV, and concludes by introducing some network security threats.
The course is delivered very clearly and all can understand and i have understood almost all the topics covered. and the quiz will help you to remember what you have learnt soo far
it is the great experience of learning .thank you for the so much of information on TCP/IP.
This course is an excellent starter course into TCP/IP. Challanging yet very rewarding! I rate this course 5 stars
There is a lot of great content. If you are new to networking or an admin, you will find useful information
About the Computer Communications Specialization
This specialization is developed for seniors and fresh graduate students to understand fundamental network architecture concepts and their impacts on cyber security, to develop skills and techniques required for network protocol design, and prepare for a future of constant change through exposure to network design alternatives. Students will require a prior knowledge of C programming, an understanding of math probability and a computer science background is a plus.
