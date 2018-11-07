Chevron Left
TCP/IP and Advanced Topics by University of Colorado System

In this course, we give an in-depth study of the TCP/IP protocols. We examine the details of how IP enables communications across a collection of networks. We pay particular attention to the hierarchical structure of IP addresses and explain their role in ensuring scalability of the Internet. The role of address prefixes and the uses of masks are explained in details. We review in details about TCP three-way handshake, flow control, and congestion control. Furthermore, we provide an introduction to some advanced topics, including Multicast, SDN and security...

By Arnaud P

Nov 7, 2018

The speaker is mostrly paraphrasing his slides that are not dynamic

By Darshan G

Apr 10, 2020

The course is delivered very clearly and all can understand and i have understood almost all the topics covered. and the quiz will help you to remember what you have learnt soo far

By M K S K K G

Mar 12, 2020

Exceptional course delivery by professor and some useful content i have found thanks for the opportunity created by Coursera and team Colorado university

By pavan k

Jan 28, 2020

i found this course is very useful for learning tcp/ip and advanced topics from basics.

By Matthew F

Oct 31, 2017

A good and broad overview of many networking topics. Lectures are all under 10 minutes which makes it easy to stay focused when busy. I expected more in depth on TCP but actually enjoyed the subject matter.

By Daniel M V

Aug 14, 2020

I have learned a lot. this is a great course. If you feel you do not know enough it does not matter, the teacher explains so well.

By Timothy K T

Nov 27, 2020

I've learnt a lot from this course, I recommend this course to anyone interested in learning networking.

By Sawyeem P

May 1, 2020

Excellent course for network engineers!!!!!

By Himanshuram R

Feb 18, 2020

nice experience

By HARISH J

May 3, 2020

..

By Michelle

Jun 17, 2021

The course was well informed. However, the professor wasn't best at engaging his peers.

By Fernando G

Jan 2, 2018

Information is this course is accurate and summarized very well. Professor: thanks a lot for your effort, it was very useful for me.

By omar b

Nov 25, 2021

this course is too good but it takes too much to review my assignment there is no fast processing to get to my certificate

By Paula K K

Feb 24, 2022

This course is an excellent starter course into TCP/IP. Challanging yet very rewarding! I rate this course 5 stars

By sunilAntaragangi

Apr 24, 2020

it is the great experience of learning .thank you for the so much of information on TCP/IP.

By Dennis R E M

Dec 21, 2020

Excelente información y didáctica al momento de transferir los conocimientos.

By ELDER I B J

Jul 24, 2021

EXCELENTE CURSO. LO APLIQUE A LA EMPRESA QUE ESTOY TRABAJANDO

By Vu D Q ( H

Jul 24, 2021

good but you need change the plagiarism scanning software

By Le D D

Mar 3, 2021

Thank coursera so much, i have lean many skills in hear

By Iqbal U K

Jun 5, 2020

It was a good course to revise MS Concepts !!

By Abhayakumar

Jul 2, 2020

Very very informative and precise course.

By Cristhian S

Oct 26, 2020

Very nice network introduction

By MODEPALLI V

Jun 23, 2020

Very flexible course to learn

By HARSHIT K

Jun 18, 2021

REALLY GREAT STUDY I EVER HV

By Laxmi M

Apr 19, 2020

It was a good experience

