DG
Apr 9, 2020
The course is delivered very clearly and all can understand and i have understood almost all the topics covered. and the quiz will help you to remember what you have learnt soo far
MG
Mar 11, 2020
Exceptional course delivery by professor and some useful content i have found thanks for the opportunity created by Coursera and team Colorado university
By Arnaud P•
Nov 7, 2018
The speaker is mostrly paraphrasing his slides that are not dynamic
By Darshan G•
Apr 10, 2020
The course is delivered very clearly and all can understand and i have understood almost all the topics covered. and the quiz will help you to remember what you have learnt soo far
By M K S K K G•
Mar 12, 2020
Exceptional course delivery by professor and some useful content i have found thanks for the opportunity created by Coursera and team Colorado university
By pavan k•
Jan 28, 2020
i found this course is very useful for learning tcp/ip and advanced topics from basics.
By Matthew F•
Oct 31, 2017
A good and broad overview of many networking topics. Lectures are all under 10 minutes which makes it easy to stay focused when busy. I expected more in depth on TCP but actually enjoyed the subject matter.
By Daniel M V•
Aug 14, 2020
I have learned a lot. this is a great course. If you feel you do not know enough it does not matter, the teacher explains so well.
By Timothy K T•
Nov 27, 2020
I've learnt a lot from this course, I recommend this course to anyone interested in learning networking.
By Sawyeem P•
May 1, 2020
Excellent course for network engineers!!!!!
By Himanshuram R•
Feb 18, 2020
nice experience
By HARISH J•
May 3, 2020
..
By Michelle•
Jun 17, 2021
The course was well informed. However, the professor wasn't best at engaging his peers.
By Fernando G•
Jan 2, 2018
Information is this course is accurate and summarized very well. Professor: thanks a lot for your effort, it was very useful for me.
By omar b•
Nov 25, 2021
this course is too good but it takes too much to review my assignment there is no fast processing to get to my certificate
By Paula K K•
Feb 24, 2022
This course is an excellent starter course into TCP/IP. Challanging yet very rewarding! I rate this course 5 stars
By sunilAntaragangi•
Apr 24, 2020
it is the great experience of learning .thank you for the so much of information on TCP/IP.
By Dennis R E M•
Dec 21, 2020
Excelente información y didáctica al momento de transferir los conocimientos.
By ELDER I B J•
Jul 24, 2021
EXCELENTE CURSO. LO APLIQUE A LA EMPRESA QUE ESTOY TRABAJANDO
By Vu D Q ( H•
Jul 24, 2021
good but you need change the plagiarism scanning software
By Le D D•
Mar 3, 2021
Thank coursera so much, i have lean many skills in hear
By Iqbal U K•
Jun 5, 2020
It was a good course to revise MS Concepts !!
By Abhayakumar•
Jul 2, 2020
Very very informative and precise course.
By Cristhian S•
Oct 26, 2020
Very nice network introduction
By MODEPALLI V•
Jun 23, 2020
Very flexible course to learn
By HARSHIT K•
Jun 18, 2021
REALLY GREAT STUDY I EVER HV
By Laxmi M•
Apr 19, 2020
It was a good experience