In this course, we deal with the general issues regarding packet switching networks. We discuss packet networks from two perspectives. One perspective involves external view of the network, and is concerned with services that the network provides to the transport layer that operates above it at the end systems. The second perspective is concerned with the internal operation of a network, including approaches directing information across the network, addressing and routing procedures, as well as congestion control inside the network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Frame Switching and Packet Switching
This module introduces LAN bridges and data link layer switching, and then focuses on packet switching at the network layer. It discusses datagram, one basic packet switching approaches.
Routing in Packet Networks
This module examines the other basic packet switching approach - virtual circuit, introduces basic approaches for selecting routes across the network, discusses the Bellman-ford algorithm for distance vector based shortest path routing.
Shortest-Path Routing
This module introduces the link state routing, examines the Dijkstra algorithm for shortest-path routing, and discusses the applications of the distance vector and link state routing in real Internet protocols.
Traffic Management
This module discusses packet-level traffic management operating in a short time scale, continues with traffic management at the flow level operating in a medium time scale. Common approaches including scheduling, queuing, admission control, and congestion control are discussed.
I have learnt many things here about the networking system, security and moreover!
Course videos were pretty much monotonous. Assignments were pretty good and challenging.
Thank you so much, Sir, I can't explain how this course helps me in my research work. I will use this as my references in my research work. Thank you. Good content, Good resources.
Simply awesome.Content,Assignments everything is very good.Learned a lot.
About the Computer Communications Specialization
This specialization is developed for seniors and fresh graduate students to understand fundamental network architecture concepts and their impacts on cyber security, to develop skills and techniques required for network protocol design, and prepare for a future of constant change through exposure to network design alternatives. Students will require a prior knowledge of C programming, an understanding of math probability and a computer science background is a plus.
