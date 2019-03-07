Chevron Left
Back to Packet Switching Networks and Algorithms

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Packet Switching Networks and Algorithms by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
372 ratings
48 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we deal with the general issues regarding packet switching networks. We discuss packet networks from two perspectives. One perspective involves external view of the network, and is concerned with services that the network provides to the transport layer that operates above it at the end systems. The second perspective is concerned with the internal operation of a network, including approaches directing information across the network, addressing and routing procedures, as well as congestion control inside the network....

Top reviews

IS

Mar 6, 2019

This course was well presented and I got more skills which met my target..Thank you very much for this course. Hope will enjoy more courses to come. I am very very grateful for this course.

SG

May 4, 2021

Thank you so much, Sir, I can't explain how this course helps me in my research work. I will use this as my references in my research work. Thank you. Good content, Good resources.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 50 Reviews for Packet Switching Networks and Algorithms

By IDDI S

Mar 7, 2019

This course was well presented and I got more skills which met my target..Thank you very much for this course. Hope will enjoy more courses to come. I am very very grateful for this course.

By dasun k

May 5, 2020

Simply awesome.Content,Assignments everything is very good.Learned a lot.

By chellu s h

Nov 13, 2018

This course is great to learn about networks

By Aayush G

Mar 30, 2019

Very Good and informative course.

By Zinkov Y

Apr 28, 2020

Very good course.

By RAJASEKHAR K

Apr 23, 2020

Good course

By BABJI G

Jan 2, 2020

i love it

By Rufino G P

Mar 30, 2020

Aprendi bastante. Gracias!

By TrungNTSE151134

Oct 16, 2020

I have learnt many things here about the networking system, security and moreover!

By Vasudeva P

Jun 29, 2020

This course make us to analyze packet switching networks and routing algorithms

By Baneet k

May 12, 2020

nice

By Michelle

Jun 29, 2021

The course is not much in depth but adequately touched upon. More resources and study is advised for people in need. The professor doesn't engage the peers so much.

By SAINI V

Nov 19, 2020

I don't know why he is reading that fast. All the knowledge gained is through PPT and some other sites. Disappointed with his explanation.

By shivaranjani g

May 5, 2021

Thank you so much, Sir, I can't explain how this course helps me in my research work. I will use this as my references in my research work. Thank you. Good content, Good resources.

By srilekha m

May 17, 2020

Very useful course, gained knowledge in Deapth about computer networks

By SRAVANI P

Jun 20, 2020

very informative content provided without wasteing time

By Le D D

Mar 3, 2021

I have learn very many knowledge, thanks cousera

By Sukanya P

Aug 30, 2020

this course is awesome..just go for it..

By Dangeti. L M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent experience with the sessions

By Abu H V

Aug 3, 2020

awesome....another mile stone

By ROHIT V

May 15, 2020

Great Learning Platform Ever

By Nguyen T P ( C

Dec 2, 2021

Thanks for good lesson ^^

By esraaosama

Jun 10, 2021

very good experience

By abdulrahman a r h

Jun 16, 2021

very helpful course

By Sadasivam S

Jun 17, 2020

Excellent Course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder