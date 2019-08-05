This course is designed to provide a full overview of computer networking. We’ll cover everything from the fundamentals of modern networking technologies and protocols to an overview of the cloud to practical applications and network troubleshooting.
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- Ipv4
- Network Model
- Troubleshooting
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introduction to Networking
Welcome to the Networking course of the IT Support Professional Certificate! In the first week of this course, we will cover the basics of computer networking. We will learn about the TCP/IP and OSI networking models and how the network layers work together. We'll also cover the basics of networking devices such as cables, hubs and switches, routers, servers and clients. We'll also explore the physical layer and data link layer of our networking model in more detail. By the end of this module, you will know how all the different layers of the network model fit together to create a network.
The Network Layer
In the second week of this course, we'll explore the network layer in more depth. We'll learn about the IP addressing scheme and how subnetting works. We'll explore how encapsulation works and how protocols such as ARP allow different layers of the network to communicate. We'll also cover the basics of routing, routing protocols, and how the Internet works. By the end of this module, you'll be able to describe the IP addressing scheme, understand how subnetting works, perform binary math to describe subnets, and understand how the Internet works.
The Transport and Application Layers
In the third week of this course, we'll explore the transport and application layers. By the end of this module, you'll be able to describe TCP ports and sockets, identify the different components of a TCP header, show the difference between connection-oriented and connectionless protocols, and explain how TCP is used to ensure data integrity.
Networking Services
In the fourth week of this course, we'll explore networking services. We'll learn about why we need DNS and how it works. We'll also show you why DHCP makes network administration a simpler task. By the end of this module, you'll be able to do describe how DNS and DHCP work, how NAT technologies help keep networks secure, and how VPNs and proxies help users connect and stay secured.
This was a very fun course! I really enjoyed the style and pace of the information given. A lot of technical information was given while the course made it easy to take in and comprehend the material!
The course had some ups and downs, but it was a good challenge and I did it! I learned so much and I never knew I could do this kind of course. I have gained so much knowledge now from when I started.
This course helped me learn a lot of basic things that weren't covered in my academics. It is a perfect course to learn the basics of networking the TCP/IP model and the devices we use for networking
I learned so much from this course. It is very informative and well structured. I would definitly recommend this course to anyone who wants's to know about DNS, IPv4 and IPv6, Cloud, and Networking.
