Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Ipv4
  • Network Model
  • Troubleshooting
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Networking

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Network Layer

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Transport and Application Layers

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Networking Services

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

