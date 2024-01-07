NVIDIA
Introduction to Networking
What you'll learn

  • You will learn what a network is and why it is needed.

  • Describe the network components and provide the requirements for a networking solution.

  • Introduce the OSI model and the TCP/IP protocol suite and their role in networking.

  • Cover the basics of Ethernet technology and understand how data is forwarded in an Ethernet network.

There are 2 modules in this course

We will start with what a network is and why it is needed. Next, we will describe the network components and provide the requirements for a networking solution, especially in highly demanding environments. We will introduce the OSI model and the TCP/IP protocol suite and their role in networking. We will cover the basics of Ethernet technology and understand how data is forwarded in an Ethernet network. Lastly, we will learn about the main data center requirements and how they can be fulfilled.

NVIDIA Training
NVIDIA
3 Courses17,171 learners

