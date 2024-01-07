Welcome to the Introduction to Networking Course.
In this course we will cover the basics of networking, introduce commonly used TCP/IP protocols and cover the fundamentals of an Ethernet network. In addition, you’ll be equipped with the basic knowledge to understand the main data center requirements and how they can be fulfilled. Upon successful completion of the course's final exam, you will receive a digital completion certificate that confirms your understanding of Ethernet technology basics and data forwarding within an Ethernet network.