In the Software Design and Architecture Specialization, you will learn how to apply design principles, patterns, and architectures to create reusable and flexible software applications and systems. You will learn how to express and document the design and architecture of a software system using a visual notation. Practical examples and opportunities to apply your knowledge will help you develop employable skills and relevant expertise in the software industry.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Object-Oriented Design

4.7
stars
1,957 ratings
454 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Design Patterns

4.7
stars
1,031 ratings
218 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Software Architecture

4.5
stars
721 ratings
162 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Service-Oriented Architecture

4.5
stars
504 ratings
110 reviews

University of Alberta

