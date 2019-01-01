Profile

Kenny Wong

Associate Professor

Bio

Kenny Wong is an Associate Professor in the Department of Computing Science, at the University of Alberta, Canada. He received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from the University of Victoria, Canada. He has been a university instructor for 16 years, regularly teaching team-oriented, project-based software engineering courses, including several offerings of software process and product management. His research in software engineering focuses on analyzing the root causes of problems in the structure, behavior, and management of complex software systems.

Courses

Design Patterns

Software Processes and Agile Practices

Introduction to Software Product Management

Introdução ao Gerenciamento de produtos de software

Agile Planning for Software Products

Object-Oriented Design

Software Architecture

Client Needs and Software Requirements

Reviews & Metrics for Software Improvements

Software Product Management Capstone

Service-Oriented Architecture

