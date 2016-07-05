About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create clear requirements to drive effective software development

  • Visualize client needs using low-fidelity prototypes

  • Maximize the effectiveness of client interactions

  • Adapt to changing product requirements

Skills you will gain

  • Agile Software Development
  • User Story
  • Software Requirements
  • Use Case
University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Requirements

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: User Interaction

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Writing Requirements

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Quality Requirements

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLIENT NEEDS AND SOFTWARE REQUIREMENTS

About the Software Product Management Specialization

Software Product Management

