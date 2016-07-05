This course covers practical techniques to elicit and express software requirements from client interactions.
This course is part of the Software Product Management Specialization
Create clear requirements to drive effective software development
Visualize client needs using low-fidelity prototypes
Maximize the effectiveness of client interactions
Adapt to changing product requirements
- Agile Software Development
- User Story
- Software Requirements
- Use Case
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to Requirements
Welcome to the first module! In this module, you will become familiar with software requirements and some issues surrounding them. You will learn what a software requirement is, including the different types of requirements. Then, you will learn how to deal with changing requirements and control project scope, as well as how requirements affect design. These lessons will give you the knowledge you need to move on to eliciting and creating good quality requirements in the next modules.
Module 2: User Interaction
A major duty of a software product manager is eliciting and expressing requirements from your client. This module will walk you through the basics of client interactions and requirements elicitation and expression. You will learn how to create the best product for your end users, how to conduct productive client meetings, and various ways of expressing requirements. These techniques will provide you with the tools you will need to confidently interact with your client as well as satisfy them with the “right product”.
Module 3: Writing Requirements
Explore the many ways in which software requirements can be represented. In this module, you will learn about the most popular means of expressing requirements in the industry today: the user story. You will learn how acceptance tests help to verify the stories which they accompany, and how to create a robust product backlog. At the end of the module, you will learn how story maps are used to organize user stories, so that you’re always putting your effort into the tasks which makes the most impact.
Module 4: Quality Requirements
To this point, you have learned how to effectively elicit, express, and prioritize requirements. It’s now time to ensure clarity. This last module will explore the activity of analyzing requirements in greater detail. Analyzing creates clear, actionable, requirements which result in high quality software with fewer errors.
I have stumbled into Agile project management, but I have no background in it whatsoever. So I'm learning on the job, and this course has filled in some of the details for me. Thank you!
What makes this Specialization of such high quality is the pacing; each separate course is thorough for its own sake, but the courses build the knowledge base excellently.
Excellent! There is a lot of great practical info you can apply in real life. I would suggest instructors include some more info about SPM in the framework of startups (rather than client framework).
I enjoyed this course. Loved to learn from peers how same thing can be done in different ways, with different approaches. Excellently designed course.Thank you- BR\n\nShyamala
About the Software Product Management Specialization
In this Software Product Management Specialization, you will master Agile software management practices to lead a team of developers and interact with clients. In the final Capstone Project, you will practice and apply management techniques to realistic scenarios that you will face as a Software Product Manager. You will have the opportunity to share your experiences and learn from the insights of others as part of a Software Product Management
