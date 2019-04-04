VB
Jul 5, 2016
Excellent! There is a lot of great practical info you can apply in real life. I would suggest instructors include some more info about SPM in the framework of startups (rather than client framework).
RK
Jan 30, 2018
It is very good knowledge. But my English poor for that, was, sometimes. So was hard to understand and catch information. As a result 90% for grade. It is ok. But it is ok.\n\nViam supervadet vadens
By Megan B•
Apr 4, 2019
So far this is my favorite course Specialization. I also find it most applicable to my job. As a new Product Manager I was finding it very difficult to get a sound understanding of eliciting client needs and writing user stories. There's much written about it out there on the web, but I found it assumed more prior knowledge. This course was invaluable in this process, with hands on assignments that were great practice and very enlightening to see how other learners around the world had different takes on the same problem! I've bookmarked several discussion forum posts I know I'll refer to again and again. I strongly recommend this course to new PMs!
By Archit S•
Jun 21, 2020
It was a fantastic course that gives a peek of the real-world problems and processes in product management. It was a great learning experience with peer-graded assignments and the graded quizzes.
By Deleted A•
Nov 5, 2018
I had a bigger break within the course so this might be a big reason having the last Assignment/Test felt a bit "off", eventhough I passed it first try.
I don't like that I don't see the correct answers for question with only 1 correct choice if you choose wrong. I won't take a 32 questions test again just to see which answer would be correct...
I really enjoyed the videos though and having the constant small questions within keeps me on track and interested!
By Vazgen B•
Jul 5, 2016
By Sotero E S J•
Oct 6, 2016
Thank you very much for developing this course! There is so much that I have learned about helping client to identity their needs for a software and creating requirements that meet those needs.
By Stanislava G•
Oct 27, 2018
There are some quite good things in this course like an overview of requirement types or tools to help requirement elicitation more efficient. However, I found the part on user stories quite dogmatic and imprecise (my opinion); the same for assignments, which lead to confusion in assessment. Nevertheless, not a bad course in general, I'd just recommend not to take all you see/ read in this course too literally and learn presented topics from other sources as well.
By Toby P•
Feb 6, 2016
Could be a useful course if you've never worked with IT projects, or for younger students. Everything seems to be about building a mobile phone app.
By Andreia M•
Jul 21, 2017
I've been waiting for the end of the Capstone project to review all courses of the specialization. I want to check how they interact and how would the concepts be applied. I couldn't be more satisfied! This specialization is very complete and focused on the main topic "Software Product Management". Although there are several additional resources for us to deeply analyse a concept that interest us, the overall course gives you the necessary view of all options available without becoming to generic. I really recommend this specialization and congratulate all the team involved on developing this course. Thanks!
By Disha C•
May 31, 2020
This course clearly explained the activities in the Requirements Specification Phase, different types of requirements, representing needs through use cases, story maps, user stories and wireframes. The course also highlighted the features of a good user story and how to watch out for user stories turning into EPIC and avoiding ambiguous user stories.
The content was neatly planned and the tutors explained all the subject matter clearly. Assignments and quizzes helped in testing the understanding. Overall, a good course!
By Suhaimi C•
Dec 8, 2020
Great course. I loved it. It provided detailed software requirements and works to meet client needs. I like the peer review assignments and quizzes to practice what I just learned and make sure I understand the lessons correctly. This course has a little more visual diagrams/charts than previous courses. It helps me to better understand the lessons, rather than just talking about it. Highly recommend this course so you get the ground work done correctly to make the right product with less reworks.
By Daria S•
Sep 3, 2020
I enjoyed the course a lot, especially the practical tasks provided. Huge thanks to the Instructors for the prepared materials: videos are great (informative, yet not too long), notes and glossary provided for the course deserve a round of applause, and supporting articles are definitely worth reading. Even the quizzes for the course were interesting.
Honestly, there is nothing that should be taken away from the course, every single piece of information provided was useful and interesting.
By An T L D•
Jan 14, 2020
I am currently going through the whole specialization and I can say that if you are new to this the course is very useful to understand the gathering requirement process. For me it was a bit easy as I am currently working as a business analyst but still I went through the course to see if there is something I have missed and just to refresh my knowledge in the topics which I do not use in my daily work.
By PAOLA B•
Aug 28, 2020
This is the first time I have addressed this topic and this course has really helped me a lot! The teachers were very clear, the material is complete. I really appreciated the homework and the quizzes that allowed me to test myself, comparing myself with other students and to deepen aspects that I did not give the right weight to during the lessons. It was truly a great experience! Thank you!
By Новиков С А•
Sep 23, 2019
I think it's a great course. Serious work has been done. Somewhere, of course, there is a need to refine the current materials. Improve the evaluation system. Expand the course.
I recommend everyone who wants to join the process of working with software requirements. The course is good both for acquisition of initial knowledge and for ordering of already received knowledge.
By Mauricio O•
Jul 19, 2020
Dear Instructors:
Nice and thanks for this great course, It’s very important to me take and this new skill and knowledge are very important in my job to for do best products in a difficult time. Thanks also for economic aid I will support your translated this course in Spanish in signal of in appreciation of your help.
Thanks and regards.
Mauricio
By Olrik v D•
Jan 10, 2016
I liked the content and the presentation of the course a lot. It is a good structured starting point from which I can go on learning the respective course topics. Further reading is delivered. This course offered me a structured repetition for a general understanding on the topic client needs and software requirements.
By Felix P•
Jan 8, 2021
All courses in this specialization have a very good content. Videos are well done and there are very interesting links provided as supplemental resources. This is a good specialization for someone trying to get into a software technical lead position. There are very interesting bits of knowledge in all the courses.
By Dmytro S•
Dec 28, 2016
Nice course explaining pretty much everything a SPM needs to know about all kinds of requirements. A must if you work in software development, regardless of your position: developers, QA professionals and of course PMs will benefit from this one.
10/10 would attend again in the future for a refresher/reference.
By Nhat T L•
Jan 4, 2017
Thanks to Coursera and University of Alberta, I have got the chance to learn more about how to address client needs and also how to create good software requirement. The knowledge I gained from this course will support me a lot during my career as a Business Analyst and a Project Manager in the near future.
By PANOPOULOU K•
Jan 11, 2021
Excellent course !! By attending this course you're given the opportunity to learn a lot about client needs and software requirements. The course's stracture is organized so well, that helps you to fully understand all the subject. Many thanks to all of the instructors.Congrutulations for the good work!
By Ankit G•
Jan 6, 2017
Very software engineer, not necessarily in managerial role, should take this course. Collecting user requirement is the first step of a software development project. With the knowledge given in this course, developers can avoid lot of mistakes which they would do otherwise. I enjoyed this course a lot.
By Yana P•
Jun 2, 2020
Great course with detailed information on eliciting and expressing software requirements from client interactions. It helped me to structure my knowledge. Also, it has enough practice to check your understanding of each theme. A big plus is reading documents that give you more info to explore.
By Dan B•
Mar 18, 2018
Overall this was a great course. My only feedback is that like the first two courses in this specialization, there are several spelling mistakes in the written transcript of these lessons. It is minor, but it could easily be fixed by reading through it once or twice before publishing it.
By Nenna•
Apr 11, 2020
I love how the course is organized and the challenges given at the end of each module. In addition to quizzes, some assignments were added in this course, which I really liked. Reading supplemental material and discussions in forums really helped me to better understand this subject.
By Jay A•
Jun 17, 2019
As a freshie in Product Management, I find that I have learned it very clearly about specifying and gathering clients' needs and gathering the requirements to build the software. I think I can apply it to a real working scenario and on-the-job with the content I've learned here.