Graphic design involves bringing ideas to life in visual mediums. Graphic designers are behind the advertisements you see in print magazines, infographics you find online, and posters of your favorite video games and movies.
Learning about graphic design can prepare you for a career as a freelance or in-house graphic designer. In this position, you're responsible for creating visuals that reinforce an organization's brand aesthetic and engage audiences. Graphic design skills can also lead you to a job as a user interface designer. This job involves working on a product's layout and ensuring it's comfortable for end users. Other related careers include positions such as production artist and animator.
Graphic design might be a good career path for you if you're an imaginative person with an eye for stylistic details. Good designers also excel at getting inspiration from different sources and using those elements to create something new.
As a graphic designer, you'll receive a lot of feedback on your work from clients, and not all of it will be positive. The ability to accept criticism and use it to improve your designs is vital. You'll also need to embrace a sense of curiosity and ask plenty of questions to ensure you're meeting a client's wishes.
Online courses will introduce you to the elements of graphic design, including color theory, format, and typography. You'll also learn about the history of the field as well as practical skills, such as how to use tools like Canva. You'll gain knowledge through lectures and reading assignments, and then put your skills to the test during quizzes and projects. Flexible deadlines allow you to proceed at your own pace, and the sharable Professional Certificates you earn at the end can be helpful during job searches.