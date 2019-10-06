About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should be somewhat fluent in the use of basic composition-friendly software. PowerPoint, Keynote, and InDesign are all ideal.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply inspired design ideas to your own work.

Skills you will gain

  • Graphics
  • Typography
  • Presentation
  • Graphic Design
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

The Blank Canvas

8 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Tricks of the Trade

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Revision and Distance

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min)

