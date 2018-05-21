In the Effective Communication Capstone learners apply the lessons of Business Writing, Graphic Design, and Successful Presentation to create a portfolio of work that represents their mastery of writing, design, and speaking and that expresses their personal brand. The portfolio includes three individual elements—a written memo, a slide deck, and a presentation—integrated around a single topic. We provide the elements for a basic capstone, but we also invite our learners to create their own project if they so choose. This self-designed "Challenge Capstone" allows learners to engage meaningfully in their world by choosing a project relevant to their current job or by volunteering to write, design, and speak for a social organization of their choice.
This course is part of the Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Means of recording yourself and fluency in basic layout software (i.e. PowerPoint)
What you will learn
Present yourself effectively to the world through writing, design, and presentation.
Build a final portfolio of work that represents your personal brand.
Improve your work through self evaluation and peer feedback.
Skills you will gain
- Communication Design
- Presentation
- Communication
- Public Speaking
- Business Writing
Means of recording yourself and fluency in basic layout software (i.e. PowerPoint)
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Capstone Introduction
Quentin, Dave, and William introduce learners to the Capstone, discuss options for the project, and provide learners with an overview of the elements necessary for completion.
Writing the Memo
Compose a highly polished draft of your memo. You'll review the key lessons from Business Writing so that you have a fresh reminder of the principles and techniques that drive all great writing. Then, you'll receive peer feedback (and a grade!) in preparation to create the visual elements and speech that will comprise your final project.
Designing the Slides
Design presentation slides which will illustrate key points from your memo. We'll review a few lectures from the graphic design course and work to make your slides functional and visually attractive. The final slides will be used in your capstone presentation.
Creating the Presentation
Create a draft of your final presentation. You'll draw on the work you've done writing your memo and designing your slides. As in the previous modules, you can review some of the videos and documents from the previous MOOC, "Successful Presentation," and you're work here will lay the foundation for your final revision.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.65%
- 4 stars9.18%
- 3 stars4.08%
- 1 star4.08%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION CAPSTONE PROJECT
Un difícil camino para salir adelante y ser ese "yo" que me definiría a partir de ahora.
Highly recommend this course to top off the learning
thanks to my all teachers .This course is very important.
This was really helpful to Enhance my communication skills. I did not have many expectations starting this course but was amazed at the new things and techniques I learnt.
About the Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Over seventy companies and tens of thousands of students worldwide have used Effective Communication to deliver ideas powerfully in the workplace. By taking Business Writing, Graphic Design, and Successful Presentation, you’ll hone your written, visual, and verbal business presentation skills. You'll learn to write well-organized, clear business documents; to design elegant presentation slides, reports, and posters; and to present and speak with confidence and power. In the final Capstone Project, you'll develop a portfolio of work—including a memo, a slide deck, and a presentation—to showcase your communication skills and represent your personal brand. The Effective Communication Specialization takes you on a journey of self realization. You’ll learn that excellence in communication involves the ability to express who you are—your best self—in everything you do.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.