About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Beginner Level

Means of recording yourself and fluency in basic layout software (i.e. PowerPoint)

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Present yourself effectively  to the world through writing, design, and presentation.

  • Build a final portfolio of work that represents your personal brand.

  • Improve your work through self evaluation and peer feedback.

Skills you will gain

  • Communication Design
  • Presentation
  • Communication
  • Public Speaking
  • Business Writing
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Capstone Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Writing the Memo

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Designing the Slides

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating the Presentation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization

Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation

