HB
Jan 17, 2021
This was really helpful to Enhance my communication skills. I did not have many expectations starting this course but was amazed at the new things and techniques I learnt.
IF
Mar 20, 2022
Un difícil camino para salir adelante y ser ese "yo" que me definiría a partir de ahora.
By Paulina A B•
Jun 12, 2019
i dont like that i have to wait for others to end this project
By Sarah M•
Jun 11, 2019
peer reviews can be a good way of learning but in this course it doesn't fit because there is no one I can discuss and review. So I'm not even sure if I should finish the course.
By Tong L F•
Nov 26, 2020
I'm giving a 5 star for the specialization. This my first specialization that I've completed, but not my first course on Cousera. The team of instructors came together to weave out a specialization that helped learners (me) to see the importance of each component and how they complement and support each other. I could see they have put in a lot of thoughts in making this MOOC a valuable and effective session for their learners. My review of this specialization is, if you are willing to invest the time and effort, you'll learn or even develop a project that you can use immediately for work or school. Great job Quentin, Dave & William.... and not forgetting the Behind the Scene team Colin & Lisa. I too learned one thing from your professionalism - flex your styles according to your talent, and bring out the best in your work.
By Nazari J A•
Jan 22, 2019
Coursera/Capstone Project/ effective Communication is the most essential training for every person who wants to Join Market.
I want to thank : Dr. Quintin MackAndrew, Mr. David Anderwood, Prof,William Kuskin
Jawid Akam Nazari
By Hassan S B•
Jan 17, 2021
By Sahar M•
May 21, 2018
thanks to my all teachers .This course is very important.
By James A•
May 18, 2018
Highly recommend this course to top off the learning
By Kevin B B•
Jan 11, 2021
Great one to learn while pandemic
By Sara R•
Dec 25, 2020
very useful
By Iván V E F•
Mar 21, 2022
By akella v n s t 1•
Aug 17, 2021
interesting specialization
By Chiranjiv P•
Aug 20, 2021
good
By DANDA L•
Mar 29, 2021
Good
By Muno M G•
Dec 7, 2019
ok
By A. F M M H B•
Oct 26, 2020
Nice
By Marian S•
Mar 15, 2022
I loved the first three courses. They had excellent content. But the capstone has been very frustrating to get peer reviews. This speciality may have run its course (lol) and is time to redo or refresh.
By Yakrita•
Sep 13, 2020
Course is fine, the subscription play Coursera does is not understood. Why can't I complete capstone within the month, so stupid. I will have to pay 2 months money for just a month worth specialisation, waste! Feels like I've been fooled. It says I'll only need 1 month to complete, then why 2months money? I anyways had to do it due to college requirements. Education turned into a business.