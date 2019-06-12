Chevron Left
In the Effective Communication Capstone learners apply the lessons of Business Writing, Graphic Design, and Successful Presentation to create a portfolio of work that represents their mastery of writing, design, and speaking and that expresses their personal brand. The portfolio includes three individual elements—a written memo, a slide deck, and a presentation—integrated around a single topic. We provide the elements for a basic capstone, but we also invite our learners to create their own project if they so choose. This self-designed "Challenge Capstone" allows learners to engage meaningfully in their world by choosing a project relevant to their current job or by volunteering to write, design, and speak for a social organization of their choice. By successfully undertaking the Capstone, learners will accomplish three main goals: 1. They will hone their writing, design, and speaking skills and build a portfolio for a job search and/or professional application; 2. They will shape these skills into a unique brand identity; and, if they choose, 3. They will undertake a transformative effect in the world around them. Ultimately, the importance of Capstone portfolio is greater than the sum of its individual parts. Its true goal lies in each student’s personal transformation and expression of their best selves. We invite you to unleash your skills and we can't wait to see the results! This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

HB

Jan 17, 2021

This was really helpful to Enhance my communication skills. I did not have many expectations starting this course but was amazed at the new things and techniques I learnt.

IF

Mar 20, 2022

Un difícil camino para salir adelante y ser ese "yo" que me definiría a partir de ahora.

By Paulina A B

Jun 12, 2019

i dont like that i have to wait for others to end this project

By Sarah M

Jun 11, 2019

peer reviews can be a good way of learning but in this course it doesn't fit because there is no one I can discuss and review. So I'm not even sure if I should finish the course.

By Tong L F

Nov 26, 2020

I'm giving a 5 star for the specialization. This my first specialization that I've completed, but not my first course on Cousera. The team of instructors came together to weave out a specialization that helped learners (me) to see the importance of each component and how they complement and support each other. I could see they have put in a lot of thoughts in making this MOOC a valuable and effective session for their learners. My review of this specialization is, if you are willing to invest the time and effort, you'll learn or even develop a project that you can use immediately for work or school. Great job Quentin, Dave & William.... and not forgetting the Behind the Scene team Colin & Lisa. I too learned one thing from your professionalism - flex your styles according to your talent, and bring out the best in your work.

By Nazari J A

Jan 22, 2019

Coursera/Capstone Project/ effective Communication is the most essential training for every person who wants to Join Market.

I want to thank : Dr. Quintin MackAndrew, Mr. David Anderwood, Prof,William Kuskin

Jawid Akam Nazari

By Hassan S B

Jan 17, 2021

By Sahar M

May 21, 2018

thanks to my all teachers .This course is very important.

By James A

May 18, 2018

Highly recommend this course to top off the learning

By Kevin B B

Jan 11, 2021

Great one to learn while pandemic

By Sara R

Dec 25, 2020

very useful

By Iván V E F

Mar 21, 2022

By akella v n s t 1

Aug 17, 2021

interesting specialization

By Chiranjiv P

Aug 20, 2021

good

By DANDA L

Mar 29, 2021

Good

By Muno M G

Dec 7, 2019

ok

By A. F M M H B

Oct 26, 2020

Nice

By Marian S

Mar 15, 2022

I loved the first three courses. They had excellent content. But the capstone has been very frustrating to get peer reviews. This speciality may have run its course (lol) and is time to redo or refresh.

By Yakrita

Sep 13, 2020

Course is fine, the subscription play Coursera does is not understood. Why can't I complete capstone within the month, so stupid. I will have to pay 2 months money for just a month worth specialisation, waste! Feels like I've been fooled. It says I'll only need 1 month to complete, then why 2months money? I anyways had to do it due to college requirements. Education turned into a business.

