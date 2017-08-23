About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization
Beginner Level

A means of recording yourself

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Execute a public performance of the private self.

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Business Writing
  • Presentation
  • Public Speaking
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Getting Started with Public Speaking

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

A Formula For Successful Presentation

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Practicing Your Self

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Engaging with the World

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

