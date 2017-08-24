EE
Dec 11, 2021
I am glad to have found Professor Kuskin's course. His lectures are simple but full of useful tips and humour. I highly recommend to everyone who wants to get their messages across more effectively.
RP
Jun 25, 2020
Really this course is one of my favorite courses ever the way of professor Cuskin's presentation really mindblowing. It's a highly recommended course for all students or anyone with any background.
By Antonio L N•
Aug 24, 2017
William Kuskin has delivered a truly inspiring and empowering MOOC - legendary!
His shared wisdom on presentation skills will help me for the rest of my days - thank you William!
Onwards!
By Raul•
Jul 19, 2017
This review is written to discourage you to take this course. The classes do not teach presenting skills and the teacher is an awful presenter himself. There are lots more valuable courses capable of teaching you how to present.
The current course is not about presenting in a business setting. It is about anxiety, fear, and storytelling. It does not teach skills that will help pursue your audience. The lectures are focused on giving you pointers to cope with anxiety instead. Professional presentations are about more than the ability to fearlessly tell stories. Therefore, “Successful Presentation” falls short.
Additionally, the lecturer does not present well himself. He is exaggerating all aspects of public speaking. This makes him come across as being unauthentic. He overemphasizes every word he says, which makes him appear as if he is putting up an act. This distracted me from the content and made me question everything he stated.
Students need to complete this course to obtain the degree for the “Effective Communication” specialization. I will finish this course only for that reason. If you want to just increase your public speaking skills, I highly recommend forgoing this course. It will not teach you these skills and the presenter will annoy you. Coursera has some exquisite courses on similar topics. I would go for one focused on persuading audiences that is given by a public speaker you esteem.
By Parker J•
Jun 2, 2019
Great Course! I have learned a lot of useful information that I can't wait to set forth and forward into the world. Thank you so much and I really appreciate all of your hard work and efforts!
By juliet c m•
Jan 9, 2021
very informative and i’ve learned a lot from this course. its not boring because our instructor, Mr William Kuskin explained every module clearly and I want to take this oppotunity to thank him.
By Orlando T•
Oct 12, 2017
This course got me outside of my comfort zone in many aspects, and I will see public presentations with new eyes from now on ! The abstractions and philosophical topics gave me a lot to think, specially how a presentation is a reflection of our very private selves.
True mastery requires a lot of practice, and this course paved the way for improvements in a new set of skills. As the other courses in the specialization, I am sure I will revise the material every now and then.
Some improvements and suggestions: separate the optional and mandatory assessments, and mark the optional clearly. In some point I was a little bit worried I would not get enough peer reviews.
Onwards !
By Marie A O•
Sep 16, 2017
I truly needed this course. I will continue to view the videos and learn what i may have missed to utilize in my position. Thank you so much for the opportunity to take this course.
By Anant S•
Jun 16, 2020
Very well presented course. Would recommend to everyone reading the reviews.
Onwards!
By Partha G•
Nov 25, 2017
It was challenging for me and my few areas were badly exposed when I started recording. But the idea, subject matter and Prof Kuskin's formula really worked to pull up my level. I hope its a start from now "ONWARD". Thank you Prof Kuskin.
By Roshan B P•
Jun 26, 2020
By Michail S•
Nov 10, 2017
In my job I have to deliver a presentation every week. Although I felt I was good at delivering presentations, I needed to learn the basics of a good presentation. This course, goes beyond the basics and teaches you a holistic approach to successful presentation. It achieves that by focusing on the 3 components of a presentation. Yourself, the presentation and the audience. I strongly suggest this course to anyone who needs to present regularly. Even if you believe you are good, this course will take you to the next level.
By Malani S•
Oct 22, 2020
It is a wonderful course. Although I am not doing any presentation, I took this course to learn how to do a presentation and I discover a lot of new things than what I know and what I see when a person does a presentation all this time. It is really an eye-opening course and thank you to William Kuskin for a wonderful explanation of each video/topic. It was really inspiring and boosting. I will definitely do a presentation soon.
By Nazari J A•
Nov 24, 2018
with due Respect ,
I would like to thank professor William Kuskin, and Dr. MacAndrew, and Mr. David Underwood as a team
this course was very effective and efficient for me, you have done a great Service to the knowledge and humanity. May God bless you all.
Jawid Akram Nazari
By Cormac D•
Apr 14, 2020
Excellent insights into the structure, preparation, and delivery of successful presentations and developing your own style.
By Agnes C C•
Oct 25, 2020
Very helpful in my job as a department head wherein presenting to an audience is a must. Presenting my ideas either to my direct reports or my boss is always a scary thing for me. This course will help build up my idea and how to present to them in orderly and effective manner.
By Celia D•
Jul 2, 2020
It was a great experience to learn from, and it covers so much that I think that this course can be applied and interpreted for many other circumstances in life. The professor Kuskin is really inspiring to learn from, and covers a whole lot for public speaking, Great course
By Arti R S•
Dec 2, 2020
this course actually to to Good as generally i fall asleep at afternoon but while watching this course today i didt sleep becose litrally inside am feeling that am learinig something new things and which was to ecxiting for me i learned lot from this course.
By VEMULA V•
Feb 6, 2022
By Komal M•
Nov 27, 2020
By Ananya T•
Feb 23, 2021
This course was amazing and had so much fun learning all the formulas as Professor William Kuskin made this online course interesting and fun. Learnt so many ways to speak and present confidently without fear. Thank you so much for the wonderful journey.
By Harshada S P•
Mar 4, 2022
This was an outstanding course thanks to Professor William Kuskin for their guidence.Thank you for all your support during these past few weeks of remote and flexible learning. We truly have appreciated your positivity, enthusiasm and 'can do' attitude.
By Thomas U•
Feb 5, 2021
This is not only a course, it's an experience that will change your life slightly. I learned much more that just presentation; it is beyond that, it's the way of communication in all its details and facets. Thanks a lot, was really a great experience!
By Coolshegs•
Mar 26, 2022
Enrolling and completing this course was such an amazing expeience for me. From the editing style to the Professor's oustanding presentation skills, I really enjoyed and geained a long-lasting knowledge on how to deliver succesfful presentations.
By Govind S C•
Mar 26, 2021
Outstanding and fantastic course for the employees those who wants to upgrade and enhance your presentation skill , improve public speaking , adding more bold words to your vocab and by completing it it inbuilt the confidence of fluent speaking
By Abdulsalam M•
Aug 18, 2020
I really learnt a lot. Please I've been trying to enroll for the last part of the course. It keeps telling me that only people that are done with the first 3 can enroll, and I'm done with it. Please and please, how can I enroll for the capstone
By Nataliia D•
Jun 23, 2020
A great course that gives you really valuable advice and guidelines on how to prepare a successful presentation and speak in front of an audience. Professor Kuskin inspires with his own example. I am grateful for this invaluable experience.