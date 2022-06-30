Knowing how to create a presentation is a powerful tool when it comes to communication. Presentations are a key part of every office or business related job and you need to have the skills to deliver a presentation that leaves an impact on viewers.
This course is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous experience! This is a good course to take as a career starter or a skill refresher.
Create presentations that will leave a lasting impact on your audience
Present and deliver with confidence to engage your audience
Use techniques like storytelling, props, and discussion to enhance your presentations
Manage nerves effectively; Plan for and deal with unexpected problems that may arise
- Creative Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Soft skills
- Communication
- Powerpoint Skills
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Present with Purpose
This module will help you to develop skills and behaviors required to confidently and successfully create and deliver presentations. You’ll learn how to organize presentations, build slide decks that will help your audience remember your message, and deliver your presentations in a more effective manner.
Knowledge of soft skills or people Skills are increasingly coming into focus and being recognized as critical for success - hence at IBM we call them "Success Skills", and categorize them as "Hot Skills".
