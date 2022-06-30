About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous experience! This is a good course to take as a career starter or a skill refresher.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create presentations that will leave a lasting impact on your audience

  • Present and deliver with confidence to engage your audience

  • Use techniques like storytelling, props, and discussion to enhance your presentations

  • Manage nerves effectively; Plan for and deal with unexpected problems that may arise

Skills you will gain

  • Creative Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Soft skills
  • Communication
  • Powerpoint Skills
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Present with Purpose

3 hours to complete
34 videos (Total 25 min), 35 readings, 6 quizzes

