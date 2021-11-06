Designing and Formatting a Presentation in PowerPoint
Select a Presentation Theme
Format Text, Images, and Visuals
Insert Tables
PowerPoint 365 can be an effective tool to enhance your presentations. Learn how to design and format a presentation that will engage your audience and make your presentations stand out from the rest. This project will walk you step by step through the process of creating a presentation in PowerPoint 365. You will learn how to select a theme that is appropriate for your presentation. Then, you will learn to add and format text and insert visual images or photos into the presentation. Next, you will discover how to use tables and charts to visually display your data, and finally, you will learn best practices for finalizing your presentation for your audience.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Select a Presentation Theme
Add & Format Text
Insert Visuals and Photos
Insert and Edit Tables
Finalize a Slideshow
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TTMay 19, 2022
I like this project, especially the instructor's guides. Her guides are detailed, clear and simple to follow.
by PYNov 6, 2021
its a step by step process i love it i welcome such step by step programs more
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
