Editing is the act of shortening, tightening, and making more concise the text in a book or an article, video footage in a visual piece, or audio in a recorded interview. Editing is also used to crop, distort, or recolor digital images in a certain way. You may have seen the phrase, “This piece has been edited for clarity” on a news article or blog post. That is to explain that a new, usually shorter version has been created by someone of a recording or interview content. In text documents, editing changes can make a story read better or enhance its top ideas more clearly. Editing is also used to fix spelling and grammar errors, and it can be used to sway the topic of an article from one side to another. Almost everything you read in written form in print or on the internet has been reviewed and edited by an editor, including this.
It's important to learn editing because you can gain the ability to review written, visual, or audio communications more clearly. This skill can help you in jobs where written communication is important, like public relations, magazine publishing, and content creation. In book editing, for example, a good editor will likely do a developmental edit on the written manuscript. This type of initial edit is used to shape the overall vision for the book to improve it. A developmental editor will offer insights to an author about the book’s overall theme, content, and structure in an effort to highlight the best parts of the manuscript.
When you learn editing, you can pursue career opportunities in book publishing, magazine publishing, technical editing, magazine editing, website editing, video production and editing, graphic design, and countless other areas in which good grammatical skills are in demand. For instance, you can pursue editing jobs in the legal industry, where you will read and review legal documents prepared for the court. Editing skills can also come in handy in healthcare jobs where you write or review medical content. Editing for technical manuals in highly regulated industries is another option.
Taking online courses in editing can quickly help you to ramp up your key skills in punctuation, grammar, spelling, capitalization, and word usage. Learning about editing from online courses can inspire you to become more communicative in your work. For anyone who loves the English language, or the language of film and video, learning about editing can be a satisfying knowledge pursuit.