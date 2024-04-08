IESE Business School
The Art of Storytelling
IESE Business School

The Art of Storytelling

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Greg Burke

Instructor: Greg Burke

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.6

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create captivating stories and deliver successful speeches

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to the Art of Storytelling short course! The art of storytelling has been effective in generating memorable content that is easy to share and remember, exciting enough to capture the audience's attention and a source of inspiration to mobilize people around a common project.

What's included

6 videos4 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (7 ratings)
Greg Burke
IESE Business School
4 Courses2,845 learners

Offered by

IESE Business School

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 17

4.6

17 reviews

  • 5 stars

    73.68%

  • 4 stars

    21.05%

  • 3 stars

    5.26%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

SK
5

Reviewed on Apr 7, 2024

DM
5

Reviewed on Mar 4, 2024

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions