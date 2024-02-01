Fractal Analytics
Data Storytelling
Fractal Analytics

Data Storytelling

This course is part of Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Fractal Analytics

Instructor: Fractal Analytics

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of Data Storytelling in communicating insights and facilitating decision making

  • Apply various visualization techniques to create a compelling data story

  • Apply various techniques to craft a compelling narrative for a data story

  • Create a captivating  data story by integrating relevant data, clear visualization and a compelling narrative 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

8 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Fractal Analytics
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the Data Storytelling module! In this module, you will explore the relevance and potential of data storytelling in the present and future. You will delve into the uses of data storytelling today and how it can impact decision-making processes. Through engaging videos and insightful readings, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of the significance of data storytelling and its critical role in effective decision-making. Get ready to unlock the potential of data and harness it to drive impactful narratives and informed choices.

What's included

6 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Understanding the importance of relevant data in data storytelling, learners gain the ability to effectively identify the relevance of their data and make informed decisions. They learn to assess their data sources critically, considering factors such as credibility, accuracy, and timeliness. By aligning their data with the narrative they aim to convey, learners ensure that their storytelling is well-supported and impactful. However, if they find that their data is not relevant for the data story, learners are equipped with strategies to address this challenge. They explore alternative data sources, conduct further research, or adapt their storytelling approach to better align with the available data. Through this process, learners develop the skills to create compelling data stories that are backed by credible and pertinent information, enabling them to effectively engage and inform their audience.

What's included

5 videos2 readings2 assignments

Visualization plays a vital role in data storytelling, enabling learners to effectively communicate complex information in a visually compelling manner. In this module, learners delve into various techniques and tools that empower them to transform raw data into engaging visual narratives. They gain an understanding of different visualization types, such as charts, graphs, and infographics, and learn how to select the most appropriate format to convey specific messages. Learns will develop deep understanding of common design principles that must be applied on data visualizations, use of color in data visualizations and techniques to reduce cognitive load in data visualizations. They will learn an interesting concept of adding interactivity in data visualizations through various examples and techniques. The module equips learners with the knowledge and expertise to leverage visualization as a powerful storytelling tool, enabling them to present data-driven narratives with impact and clarity.

What's included

7 videos2 readings2 assignments

In this module, learners would dive into the topic of narrative and its significance in crafting compelling data-driven stories. They would explore the fundamental elements of storytelling, including plot, characters, conflict, and resolution, and understand how to apply these principles to data narratives. Learners would learn how to structure their stories effectively, creating a clear beginning, middle, and end that engage and captivate their audience. They would also delve into techniques for incorporating data seamlessly into narratives, using it as evidence to support key points and enhance the overall story. Finally, learns will understand how to tell a data story upholding the ethical standards and what would that mean in a real-life scenario. Through multiple real-life examples and applications, learners will develop a deep understanding of the role of narrative in data storytelling and how to craft a compelling narrative.

What's included

8 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Fractal Analytics
Fractal Analytics
10 Courses29,306 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions