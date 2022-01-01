Macquarie University
4.6
(21 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
4.7
(30 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
An infographic is a visual representation of data. These images rely on charts and icons alongside text to convey information. Bright colors and stylized fonts may also be used, resulting in an eye-catching design that engages and informs audiences.
Learning to design infographics is an effective way to break down and communicate complex information. Infographics can also help you add a colorful aesthetic to otherwise dry data. People who are visual learners will have an easy time retaining information that appears in your graphics.
Knowing how to design infographics is a useful skill in a business environment. Informative graphics in digital and print formats can communicate the benefits of a product or service, persuading customers to make a purchase. You can also use your knowledge of infographics in the field of education.
People who professionally produce infographics go by different titles, including infographic illustrator and infographic designer. All of these titles fall under the broader category of graphic designer. As an infographic designer, your job will focus on translating information into attractive, easy-to-understand graphics. Some designers work freelance, creating graphics for multiple clients on short-term projects. Others work as in-house artists for specific companies.
The ability to design infographics can also be a supplementary skill as you pursue other career paths. For example, a content writer can create graphics to simplify or reinforce concepts presented in their writing. Managers in any field can use infographics to enhance workplace presentations.
Online courses on Coursera give you opportunities to learn how to use diagram creation tools, such as Adobe Illustrator. You'll also learn how the different elements of an infographic, such as color and structure, work together to tell a story and clearly communicate information. You can advance through the lessons at your own pace and access them whenever or wherever is most convenient for you.