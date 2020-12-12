Create Engaging Presentations with Easelly
Use Easelly to create engaging presentations
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created an engaging infographic to share learning material with your students. You will be fully confident in how to use Easelly to create and modify infographics, equipping you to use Easelly with students in order to provide technology and presentation tools for student success. If you are looking for a user friendly tool that will result in professional looking products - Easelly is for you. Let’s get started and create incredible content together! *You will need a free Easelly account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Easelly.
Use the template library.
Add text and add objects.
Add charts and graphs.
Download and share your infographic.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RRDec 12, 2020
Simple to use and accessible. I was able to see all the features and keys. Thanks for our instructor that brings these courses to the smallest users.
by DMJan 15, 2021
Dear Rachel, this was an interesting and short course which was informative as well. I have always wanted to do my own presentations. This is the first step towards that. Thank you!
by GBDec 16, 2020
It was nice learning. The project was completely new for me. I learned about it on Coursera. I enjoyed it really.
by SADec 22, 2021
this is my first things i learn this courses so im so enjoy it
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
