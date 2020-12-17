Chevron Left
Create Engaging Presentations with Easelly by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have created an engaging infographic to share learning material with your students. You will be fully confident in how to use Easelly to create and modify infographics, equipping you to use Easelly with students in order to provide technology and presentation tools for student success. If you are looking for a user friendly tool that will result in professional looking products - Easelly is for you. Let’s get started and create incredible content together! *You will need a free Easelly account for this project....

By Ghulam M B

Dec 17, 2020

It was nice learning. The project was completely new for me. I learned about it on Coursera. I enjoyed it really.

By Deepti M

Jan 16, 2021

Dear Rachel, this was an interesting and short course which was informative as well. I have always wanted to do my own presentations. This is the first step towards that. Thank you!

By Sasi A

Dec 23, 2021

this is my first things i learn this courses so im so enjoy it

By Gibran, V

Jan 2, 2022

I love how the instructor giving the explanation clearly

By Analyn B

Dec 10, 2020

Thank you very much!

By rene l

May 18, 2022

interesting

By bakhita a a a

Jun 20, 2021

good

By RoS*r

Dec 13, 2020

Simple to use and accessible.

I was able to see all the features and keys. Thanks for our instructor that brings these courses to the smallest users.

By Kaispimo@gmail.com

Apr 11, 2022

Great

