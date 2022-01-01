University of Michigan
Web Development is the work involved with building websites and web applications for the internet or a private network. It includes tasks such as web engineering, web design, web content development, working with clients, and helping to build an e-commerce strategy for businesses. Web Developers may take on all these tasks themselves, or work in conjunction with people specializing in these tasks.
Web Development is highly lucrative, and those learning it can enjoy opportunities to develop for organizations in business, education, government, healthcare, and various other sectors. Learners who master Web Development can make websites that are more accessible to individuals with disabilities; have easy-to-navigate user experiences; increase sales for companies; and countless other important uses.
Employment of Web Developers is projected to grow 13 percent over the next ten years, much faster than average for all occupations. Learners can enjoy roles directly related to the subject including Web Developer or Website Designer, or they can work in roles where knowledge of Web Development is useful: Computer Programmer, Computer Support Specialist, Computer Systems Analyst, Database Administrator, Graphic Designer, Mobile Game Developer, and more.
Web Development courses offered through Coursera help learners gain knowledge on writing HTML5 and CSS3; how to create interactive web experiences with JavaScript; best practices for developing high-quality websites; the process for creating hybrid mobile applications; the fundamentals of websites and how they work; and more.
Lessons on Web Development are taught by Instructors from major universities specializing in Computer Science, Engineering, and other departments. Lessons are administered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and more.
Excellent computer and tech skills are a must for anyone interested in learning about web development. You'll also need to be familiar with the internet and websites, as well as web traffic and data. Any type of coding experience or understanding of languages like HTML and JavaScript can be helpful too. Work experience or classes that involve graphic design, web design, web development, 3D modeling, interface design, or multimedia can prepare you for studying web development. Beyond computer and tech skills, high school and college-level English classes are a must. You can also benefit from a good math background in areas like algebra, trigonometry, and calculus.
People who are willing to spend long periods of time at their computers, figuring out complicated codes are best suited for roles in web development. That means you must be able to focus and concentrate, sometimes for hours at a time. You'll also need to be creative, especially if you choose to specialize in front-end web development. A website needs to be functional, but it must look appealing as well. Web developers should have a good eye for detail too. One small mistake, and the entire website could go down. Finally, you'll need to have good customer service and communication skills. While you'll spend a lot of time working independently, you'll also have to collaborate with clients and colleagues.
Anyone who enjoys computers and technology and wants a career or hobby that allows them to use their knowledge of computers and creativity may be suited to learn web development. Even if you just want to create your own personal website or a site for your business, learning web development can provide you with some of the skills and knowledge necessary to do so. Learning web development skills can also help set you up for careers in other fields, like graphic design, computer programming, software development, and computers systems analysis.