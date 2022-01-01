University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, CSS, Computer Programming, Data Management, Databases, HTML and CSS, Html, Javascript, Modeling, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, SQL, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(1.9k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Euler'S Totient Function, Algorithms, Language, Programming Principles, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Functional Programming, Computer Programming, Computational Thinking, Other Programming Languages, Computational Logic
4.9
(1.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Euler'S Totient Function, Data Structures, Computer Programming Tools, Programming Principles, Functional Programming, Other Programming Languages, Computer Programming
4.8
(8.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming Tools, Programming Principles, Functional Programming, Other Programming Languages, Mathematics, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Language
4.9
(683 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Scientific Visualization, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Epidemiology, General Statistics, Data Visualization, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Analysis
4.6
(262 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Other Programming Languages, Computational Logic, Language, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.9
(406 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Ruby, and its popular framework Rails, are extremely popular for rapid prototyping and development. Hulu, Airbnb, Soundcloud, and Kickstarter are all built with Ruby on Rails. Whether you’re a student who wants to learn Ruby on Rails, or a developer looking to brush up on best practices for a different web stack, you’ll find what you’re looking for with this collection.
We recommend these courses for learners who want to learn to code Ruby for web development. Whether you’re a student that needs introductory Ruby tutorials, or a developer looking to add Ruby programming to your repertoire, there are Ruby classes here that are right for you. Beyond basic Ruby for beginners, these courses help learners write, document, test, and debug code for programs or apps using the Ruby programming language.
Completing Ruby training opens the door to jobs with titles like Web Developer, Front-End Engineer, or Ruby on Rails Developer. Start a course in this collection to get on the path towards your next job, promotion, or degree.
When starting to learn the Ruby programming language and its developmental framework Ruby on Rails, you'll want to have experience with HTML coding and a familiarity with the Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) language. It's also beneficial for new learners of Ruby to have at least a basic understanding of how the processes of both front-end and back-end development work.
Learning Ruby might be right for you if you're just beginning your career as a developer since it's considered an easy programming language to learn due to its simple-to-comprehend syntax. Discovering more about Ruby may be the right choice if you have a need for data analysis, proof of concept, automation tools, or prototyping. Learning Ruby may be beneficial if you have an interest in developing a website, particularly one related to e-commerce or that may experience high traffic.
In addition to studying HTML coding and CCS, a topic closely related to Ruby that you may choose to study is its developmental framework for web applications known as Ruby on Rails. Studying the basics of JavaScript can also be beneficial to developers who choose to learn the Ruby programming language.
Many e-commerce sites hire workers who know Ruby, such as the popular sites Shopify, Instacart, and Airbnb, which use Ruby as part of their framework. Many companies choose to use Ruby due to its simple syntax, which can result in higher productivity and ease of use. As such, these companies and websites will have a need for developers and programmers with a thorough and up-to-date understanding of Ruby.