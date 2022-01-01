- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- JavaScript
- SQL
- Django (Web Framework)
- Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
- Django Template Language
- GET & POST
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Cross-Site Scripting Forgery (CSRF)
- User authentication
- Sessions and cookies
Django for Everybody Specialization
Build & deploy rich web applications using Django. Learn the fundamentals of building a full-featured web site using Django
Offered By
What you will learn
Install and deploy a Django application; build HTML web pages styled by CSS
Describe and build a data model in Django, applying model query and template tags/code of Django Template Language
Apply built-in login functionality in Django; define sessions, cookies, and one-to-many models
Build objects and write syntactically correct JavaScript language; explain basic elements of low-level jQuery
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, students will learn how to build Django applications and by the end of the course, they will have built a simple web site to store and view classified ads with features like photos, search, and favourites. This web site will be in production and could be added to a student's portfolio.
Learners are encouraged to take the Python for Everybody specialization or equivalent before beginning this specialization.
Learners are encouraged to take the Python for Everybody specialization or equivalent before beginning this specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Web Application Technologies and Django
In this course, you'll explore the basic structure of a web application, and how a web browser interacts with a web server. You'll be introduced to the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) request/response cycle, including GET/POST/Redirect. You'll also gain an introductory understanding of Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), as well as the overall structure of a Django application. We will explore the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern for web applications and how it relates to Django. You will learn how to deploy a Django application using a service like PythonAnywhere so that it is available over the Internet.
Building Web Applications in Django
In this course, you will learn how Django communicates with a database through model objects. You will explore Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) for database access and how Django models implement this pattern. We will review the Object-Oriented (OO) pattern in Python. You will learn basic Structured Query Language (SQL) and database modeling, including one-to-many and many-to-many relationships and how they work in both the SQL and Django models. You will learn how to use the Django console and scripts to work with your application objects interactively.
Django Features and Libraries
In this course, you will learn how to build Django-based web applications suitable for use by end users. You will learn about cookies, sessions, and authentication processes in Django. You will build navigation into your applications and explore ways to easily improve the look and feel of Django applications. You will begin to develop a simple application to support a classified ads website that will walk you through many of the issues and techniques that you encounter in website development. You will also learn how to move an application from development to production.
Using JavaScript, JQuery, and JSON in Django
In this final course, we'll look at the JavaScript language and how it supports the Object-Oriented pattern, with a focus on the unique aspects of JavaScript's approach to OO. We'll provide an introduction to the jQuery library, which is widely used for in-browser manipulation of the Document Object Model (DOM) and event handling. You'll also learn about JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), which is commonly used as a syntax to exchange data between code running on the server (i.e., in Django) and code running in the browser (JavaScript/jQuery). You will continue to develop your classified ads application, adding features that make use of JavaScript, JQuery, and JSON. This course assumes you have completed the first three courses in the specialization.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.