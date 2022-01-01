About this Specialization

This specialization introduces Python programmers to building websites using the Django library. Across the four courses, you will learn HTML, CSS, SQL, Django, JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON Web Services. During the course, you will build online websites using Django and those working websites are graded throughout the course. This series is excellent preparation for learning other ways to build web applications using technologies like PHP (Web Applications for Everybody), Flask or Ruby on Rails. This is a great first course in any web development curriculum. Learners are encouraged to take the Python for Everybody Specialization or equivalent before beginning this specialization. Some may find it helpful to take the Web Design for Everybody Specialization before or after this series.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Web Application Technologies and Django

Building Web Applications in Django

Django Features and Libraries

Using JavaScript, JQuery, and JSON in Django

