JSON stands for JavaScript Object Notation, and it is a standard text-based format for storing and transporting data. This lightweight data interchange format is based on the object syntax from JavaScript, one of the most popular object-oriented programming (OOP) languages in use today, and essentially consists of an ordered list of pairs of names and values. Because JSON is easy for computers to parse and generate and for humans to read and write, it is an important tool for working with datasets across many different applications.
While JSON is based on JavaScript syntax, it can be used independently of JavaScript, and the simplicity of its format makes JSON’s name/value pairs readable by virtually all modern programming languages. JSON is perhaps most often used for sending and receiving data as part of web applications, often using the JSON web service protocol (JSON-WSP). It also seamlessly integrates with other JavaScript libraries such as jQuery, programming languages like Python, and web frameworks such as Django and React.
Because it is one of the most popular formats for transmitting data in web applications, experience with using JSON is very important for pursuing a career in web development. JavaScript itself has become nearly as essential for web developers as HTML and CSS, and JSON’s simplicity and near-universal machine readability has made it similarly widely used in building web applications in JavaScript as well as other programming languages.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, web developers earned a median annual salary of $73,760 in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow much faster than average due to steadily-rising demand for web pages and web applications for businesses of all kinds. And, because you can get started as a web developer with just a high school diploma, this is one of the most accessible careers in computer science.
Yes! Coursera has an incredibly wide range of courses available on computer science and web development, including courses that can quickly get you up to speed on JSON and its use in a variety of contexts. You can learn online from top-ranked schools like the University of Michigan on a flexible schedule, allowing you to view course materials and complete assignments whenever it’s convenient for your existing work or family life. And, because Coursera lets you take courses at a significantly lower cost than on-campus students, you’ll get a great deal on a valuable education in JSON, JavaScript, and web development.
Before learning JSON, you should have a good foundation in basic computer literacy. It also helps to be familiar with or proficient in using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Because JSON is associated closely with JavaScript, most programming languages are compatible with the format, making it a nearly universal way to read, store, and share information in web services and apps. As you develop your skills using JSON, you’ll become familiar with its data types and syntax. You might also gain proficiency in using jQuery, Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP), and many-to-many data modeling along the way.
If you're passionate about web development and being able to wrangle large volumes of data quickly, learning JSON might be useful for you. This language-independent format allows users to store and exchange data, making it easy to transfer data between web applications and servers. Compared to XML, JSON requires far less code to output data, and it's becoming a more popular format for data exchange because it's easy to read, easy to write, and lightweight.
Because JSON is used by both front-end and back-end developers, there are many related topics to consider studying, including general computer science topics like artificial intelligence, algorithms, computer graphics, and computer architecture. You might also consider learning the skills employers look for from front-end developers, such as coding languages, server-side CSS, graphic design applications like Adobe Illustrator, and SEO principles. Additional topics to consider include skills needed to become a back-end developer, including back-end programming languages like Python and SQL, database administration, and security compliance issues.
Candidates who are familiar with JSON are sought after across a variety of industries, including technology firms, public relations, advertising, and data-related services. Work settings vary, but people with these skills are in demand at companies of all sizes. Many people opt to work as freelancers or consultants, which provides greater flexibility in scheduling, work location, and choosing projects to work on for places like web design companies, data processing and hosting organizations, and computer systems design firms.