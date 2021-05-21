About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare Python, PostgreSQL, and JSON.

  • Index and retrieve natural language text and JSON data; access API data and store it in a database.

  • Create a GIN-based text[] reverse index and ts_vector index; build a search engine in PostgreSQL.

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Natural Language

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 84 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Inverted Indexes with PostgreSQL

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Python and PostgreSQL

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

JSON and PostgreSQL

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 100 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM JSON AND NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING IN POSTGRESQL

