Within this course, you’ll learn about how PostgreSQL creates and uses inverted indexes for JSON and natural language content. We will use various sources of data for our databases, including access to an online API and spidering its data and storing the data in a JSON column in PostgreSQL. Students will explore how full-text inverted indexes are structured. Students will build their own inverted indexes and then make use of PostgreSQL built-in capabilities to support full-text indexes.
Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
Compare Python, PostgreSQL, and JSON.
Index and retrieve natural language text and JSON data; access API data and store it in a database.
Create a GIN-based text[] reverse index and ts_vector index; build a search engine in PostgreSQL.
University of Michigan
Natural Language
In this first week, we introduce you to the course and its main focus: text and JSON.
Inverted Indexes with PostgreSQL
In this week, we'll look at GIN-based inverted indexes and ts_vector() and ts_query() functions.
Python and PostgreSQL
This week is all about connecting and comparing Python and PostgreSQL.
JSON and PostgreSQL
In this final week, we'll focus primarily on JSON and its functions.
This course teaches some niche applications. Not sure if i'll ever have to use them, but good to know what to look for in case it ever comes up at work :)
Its awesome I can use it in my software development
Could use some more examples on WHY we need JSON in a SQL setup
Week 4 was a titbit challenging, but I figure it out. On to the next one. Lol
Across these four courses, you’ll learn how to use the PostgreSQL database and explore topics ranging from database design to database architecture and deployment. You’ll also compare and contrast SQL and NoSQL approaches to database design. The skills in this course will be useful to learners doing data mining or application development.
