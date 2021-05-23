In this final course, you will explore database architecture, PostgreSQL, and various scalable deployment configurations. You will see how PostgreSQL implements basic CRUD operations and indexes, and review how transactions and the ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) requirements are implemented.
Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
What you will learn
Understand PostgreSQL architecture; analyze and compare SQL and NoSQL
Compare and contrast ACID and BASE style architectures and databases
Create and utilize an Elasticsearch index in different contexts
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Scaling Databases
In this first week, we'll introduce you to the topics covered in this course, including the comparison between SQL and NoSQL and scaling relational databases.
Cloud Scale Applications
This week, we'll compare and contrast ACID and BASE style architectures and analyze the impact of first generation cloud applications.
Elasticsearch
This week, we'll focus on creating and utilizing an Elasticsearch index in different contexts.
Wrap Up
Excellent course. I knew a littel SQL before the course but this class has greatly improved my knowledge of not only SQL, but Postgresql knowledge, and overall database systems and design.
Instructions are less clear than the 3 previous courses, but the discussion forum helped me very much.
Very Good Course and Help me refresh my SQL Database knowledge and give me new knowledge in NoSQL area.
Excellent course, very good teacher, masters the subject.
About the PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Across these four courses, you’ll learn how to use the PostgreSQL database and explore topics ranging from database design to database architecture and deployment. You’ll also compare and contrast SQL and NoSQL approaches to database design. The skills in this course will be useful to learners doing data mining or application development.
