Course 4 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand PostgreSQL architecture; analyze and compare SQL and NoSQL

  • Compare and contrast ACID and BASE style architectures and databases

  • Create and utilize an Elasticsearch index in different contexts

Course 4 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Scaling Databases

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cloud Scale Applications

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Elasticsearch

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 minutes to complete

Wrap Up

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading

