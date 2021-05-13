Chevron Left
Back to Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch by University of Michigan

4.2
stars
49 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In this final course, you will explore database architecture, PostgreSQL, and various scalable deployment configurations. You will see how PostgreSQL implements basic CRUD operations and indexes, and review how transactions and the ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) requirements are implemented. You’ll learn to use Elasticsearch NoSQL, which is a common NoSQL database and a supplement to a relational database to high-speed search and indexing. We will examine Elasticsearch as an example of a BASE-style (Basic Availability, Soft State, Eventual Consistency) database approach, as well as compare and contrast the advantages and challenges associated with ACID and BASE databases....

Top reviews

AV

Jul 16, 2021

Excellent course. I knew a littel SQL before the course but this class has greatly improved my knowledge of not only SQL, but Postgresql knowledge, and overall database systems and design.

CG

May 23, 2021

Very Good Course and Help me refresh my SQL Database knowledge and give me new knowledge in NoSQL area.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch

By Tomas E

May 13, 2021

The course is called PostgreSQL for Everybody. I don't think that this is accurate. The first 2 courses are an introduction to PostegreSQL but the later 2 are not. Also, calling them courses is a bit much. It is clear that the 4 courses were actually just 1 course and the weeks belonging to the original course were transformed into a full course (even to the point that the last "week" of the las course only has a 2 minute video. Many other "weeks" have similar extensions with maybe 10 to 15 minute videos only).

The assignments are short, not well thought and do not make you learn. In many cases the assignments are only about copying and running provided scripts.

The last 2 "courses" are way off topic for a course called PostegreSQL for everybody.

By Steven O

Jun 26, 2021

This class has very little content that actually teaches elastic search. A more appropriate title of this class should be "A short history of SQL vs NOSQL systems". Like another reviewer has said, you can get perfect scores just by cutting an pasting code snippets. I am very surprised that a very highly rated instructor like Dr. Chuck can feel good about calling this an Elasticsearch class. There are only 3 actual programming assignments in the class and in my opinion they teach very little about Elasticsearch.

By Chaoren G

May 24, 2021

Very Good Course and Help me refresh my SQL Database knowledge and give me new knowledge in NoSQL area.

By Alberto V

Jul 17, 2021

Excellent course. I knew a littel SQL before the course but this class has greatly improved my knowledge of not only SQL, but Postgresql knowledge, and overall database systems and design.

By Allyson D d L

May 8, 2022

No exercises from PostgreSQL neither from Elasticsearch. So I was expecting more about this course.

By kevin g

Aug 6, 2021

el profesor no sabe enseñar y no explica bien que se debe hacer en los examenes de programacion, perdi mi dinero en este curso.

By Sayyid A S R

May 13, 2021

I really loved the content of this course and the way Dr. Chuck taught! One thing which I think can be improved, is that in the code walkthroughs, I would prefer if the code is written from scratch, instead of copying and pasting already written code.

By Paul E Z

Aug 23, 2021

The course was excellent, covering as breath a material that I had not expected at the beginning. Professor Severance emphasized the fun of learning something new and the utility of the information provided. I strongly recommend the course.

By Alexander T

Aug 5, 2021

This course was fairly easy comparing with other courses. But good to know about those practices, which were introduced here.

Thank you Dr. Chuch!

This is ~10th Course from you, which I've completed

By vignaux

Mar 31, 2021

Always great these course. Thanks dr. Chuck for all this series about PostgreSQL and DBA ;-)

Toujours génial ces cours. Merci dr. Chuck pour toute cette série sur PostgreSQL et DBA ;-)

By Igor R

May 25, 2021

Excellent course, very good teacher, masters the subject.

By Eduardo A V M

Nov 25, 2021

Excellent, very complete and well explained

By John C F

Jun 23, 2021

Great course!

By Tânia G M

Aug 6, 2021

T​his course openned a lot my mind about how ACID and non ACID databases work and I certanly feel more confident to analyse cenarios where one or another architecture are better

By Goh K L

Feb 4, 2022

Instructions are less clear than the 3 previous courses, but the discussion forum helped me very much.

By Arnold B

May 17, 2021

The "python" assessments should be more descriptive. It says "Please enter your Python code in the space below the assignment instructions.", which is simply wrong as I had to figure out hours later after trying pretty much everything. And the downloaded book file has some strange characters which don't seem to work fine when using Windows. Had to work around this.

By Kamran

Jun 20, 2021

G​ood one with lots of knowledge packed in, in term of handson it could have been better.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder