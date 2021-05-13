AV
Jul 16, 2021
Excellent course. I knew a littel SQL before the course but this class has greatly improved my knowledge of not only SQL, but Postgresql knowledge, and overall database systems and design.
CG
May 23, 2021
Very Good Course and Help me refresh my SQL Database knowledge and give me new knowledge in NoSQL area.
By Tomas E•
May 13, 2021
The course is called PostgreSQL for Everybody. I don't think that this is accurate. The first 2 courses are an introduction to PostegreSQL but the later 2 are not. Also, calling them courses is a bit much. It is clear that the 4 courses were actually just 1 course and the weeks belonging to the original course were transformed into a full course (even to the point that the last "week" of the las course only has a 2 minute video. Many other "weeks" have similar extensions with maybe 10 to 15 minute videos only).
The assignments are short, not well thought and do not make you learn. In many cases the assignments are only about copying and running provided scripts.
The last 2 "courses" are way off topic for a course called PostegreSQL for everybody.
By Steven O•
Jun 26, 2021
This class has very little content that actually teaches elastic search. A more appropriate title of this class should be "A short history of SQL vs NOSQL systems". Like another reviewer has said, you can get perfect scores just by cutting an pasting code snippets. I am very surprised that a very highly rated instructor like Dr. Chuck can feel good about calling this an Elasticsearch class. There are only 3 actual programming assignments in the class and in my opinion they teach very little about Elasticsearch.
By Chaoren G•
May 24, 2021
By Alberto V•
Jul 17, 2021
By Allyson D d L•
May 8, 2022
No exercises from PostgreSQL neither from Elasticsearch. So I was expecting more about this course.
By kevin g•
Aug 6, 2021
el profesor no sabe enseñar y no explica bien que se debe hacer en los examenes de programacion, perdi mi dinero en este curso.
By Sayyid A S R•
May 13, 2021
I really loved the content of this course and the way Dr. Chuck taught! One thing which I think can be improved, is that in the code walkthroughs, I would prefer if the code is written from scratch, instead of copying and pasting already written code.
By Paul E Z•
Aug 23, 2021
The course was excellent, covering as breath a material that I had not expected at the beginning. Professor Severance emphasized the fun of learning something new and the utility of the information provided. I strongly recommend the course.
By Alexander T•
Aug 5, 2021
This course was fairly easy comparing with other courses. But good to know about those practices, which were introduced here.
Thank you Dr. Chuch!
This is ~10th Course from you, which I've completed
By vignaux•
Mar 31, 2021
Always great these course. Thanks dr. Chuck for all this series about PostgreSQL and DBA ;-)
Toujours génial ces cours. Merci dr. Chuck pour toute cette série sur PostgreSQL et DBA ;-)
By Igor R•
May 25, 2021
Excellent course, very good teacher, masters the subject.
By Eduardo A V M•
Nov 25, 2021
Excellent, very complete and well explained
By John C F•
Jun 23, 2021
Great course!
By Tânia G M•
Aug 6, 2021
This course openned a lot my mind about how ACID and non ACID databases work and I certanly feel more confident to analyse cenarios where one or another architecture are better
By Goh K L•
Feb 4, 2022
Instructions are less clear than the 3 previous courses, but the discussion forum helped me very much.
By Arnold B•
May 17, 2021
The "python" assessments should be more descriptive. It says "Please enter your Python code in the space below the assignment instructions.", which is simply wrong as I had to figure out hours later after trying pretty much everything. And the downloaded book file has some strange characters which don't seem to work fine when using Windows. Had to work around this.
By Kamran•
Jun 20, 2021
Good one with lots of knowledge packed in, in term of handson it could have been better.