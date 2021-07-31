About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Utilize SQL commands for editing tables in a PostgreSQL database and produce properly normalized tables from CSV files.

  • Appropriately handle text and dates in databases and create stored procedures.

  • Identify hashtag algorithm and their attributes.

  • Construct regular expressions to select rows that match a pattern.

Course 2 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

SQL Techniques

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 122 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Using SQL Techniques

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Text in PostgreSQL

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Regular Expressions

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

