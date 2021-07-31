This course covers a wide range of SQL techniques, beyond basic CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations in PostgreSQL. You will learn the specifics of aggregation, transactions, reading and parsing CSV files and inserting data into a database. You’ll also take a look at how PostgreSQL handles and indexes text data.
Completion of first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
Utilize SQL commands for editing tables in a PostgreSQL database and produce properly normalized tables from CSV files.
Appropriately handle text and dates in databases and create stored procedures.
Identify hashtag algorithm and their attributes.
Construct regular expressions to select rows that match a pattern.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
SQL Techniques
In this first week, you'll be introduced to the course and look at SQL commands for editing columns and tables in a PostgreSQL Database. You'll learn to create stored procedures and also utilize the SELECT DISTINCT command.
Using SQL Techniques
This week, we'll focus on producing properly normalized tables from CSV files and utilizing the ALTER TABLE command to adjust the schema of tables.
Text in PostgreSQL
This week will focus on text in PostgreSQL, including utilizing character sets, identifying hashtag algorithms and attributes, as well as index choices and techniques.
Regular Expressions
In our final week, we will focus on regular expressions: their functions, and how to construct them to select rows from a table that match a pattern.
Great course for intermediate level, I loved it! Quite short though. I want more!
This course was super useful for me and I've learned incredible topics and materials from this course, Thanks a lot.
Dr. Chuck is awesome and really knows the knowledge I need!
Another Amazing course By Dr Chuck. A must do course for anyone who wants to learn SQL.
About the PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Across these four courses, you’ll learn how to use the PostgreSQL database and explore topics ranging from database design to database architecture and deployment. You’ll also compare and contrast SQL and NoSQL approaches to database design. The skills in this course will be useful to learners doing data mining or application development.
