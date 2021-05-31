In this course you will learn more about the historical design of databases and the use of SQL in the PostgreSQL environment. Using SQL techniques and common commands (INSERT INTO, WHERE, ORDER BY, ON DELETE CASCADE, etc) will enable you to create tables, column types and define the schema of your data in PostgreSQL. You will learn about data modeling and how to represent one-to-many and many-to-many relationships in PostgreSQL. Students will do hands-on assignments creating tables, inserting data, designing data models, creating relational structures and inserting and querying relational data in tables.
This course is part of the PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
What you will learn
Utilize psql and SQL commands to implement CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations for tables in a PostgreSQL database.
Identify and utilize the functions of primary, logical, and foreign keys within a database.
Build and differentiate between one-to-many and many-to-many relationships within PostgreSQL.
Recall key people, organizations, and innovations that were instrumental to building the SQL standard
Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to SQL
In this first week, you will hear more about the goals of this course. You'll learn about the people and organizations instrumental to building the SQL standard, learn to differentiate between relational databases and flat files, and utilize psql and SQL commands to create, read, update, and delete tables in a PostgreSQL database.
Single Table SQL
This week, you'll learn to recall and utilize common psql commands, create a database using command line prompts, and utilize common SQL commands, including INSERT INTO, WHERE, and ORDER BY.
One-To-Many Data Models
This week focuses on relational database design and one-to-many data models. You'll also learn the functions of primary, logical, and foreign keys within a database, and how to reconnect rows with corresponding data in a table.
Many-To-Many Data Models
The final week in this course focuses on many-to-many data models. You'll soon be able to differentiate between one-to-many and many-to-many relationships, and as well as normalize and insert data items into a connected set of many-to-many tables.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.54%
- 4 stars11.84%
- 3 stars1.40%
- 2 stars0.60%
- 1 star0.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATABASE DESIGN AND BASIC SQL IN POSTGRESQL
It was a really good starting point. Dr Charles helps me demistify the database design mystery with ease.
Curso muy introductorio, muy bueno para aquellas personas con conceptos muy basicos de SQL. Recomendado!
You'll learn alot and will want more. If you took PY4E, you'll love this course.
Dr. Chuck is the best! I was waiting for this course quite a long, since 2015. To be honest, I was expecting Sqlite for everyone, but this one even better! Come with working hours to Dubai!
About the PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Across these four courses, you’ll learn how to use the PostgreSQL database and explore topics ranging from database design to database architecture and deployment. You’ll also compare and contrast SQL and NoSQL approaches to database design. The skills in this course will be useful to learners doing data mining or application development.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.