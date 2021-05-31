About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Utilize psql and SQL commands to implement CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations for tables in a PostgreSQL database.

  • Identify and utilize the functions of primary, logical, and foreign keys within a database.

  • Build and differentiate between one-to-many and many-to-many relationships within PostgreSQL.

  • Recall key people, organizations, and innovations that were instrumental to building the SQL standard

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to SQL

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Single Table SQL

Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

One-To-Many Data Models

Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Many-To-Many Data Models

About the PostgreSQL for Everybody Specialization

PostgreSQL for Everybody

