CF
Oct 24, 2021
This course is for beginners from a very thorough perspective. Even though I've seen most of the material in college, it was great to catch up on it, and have a distinct perspective of the subject.
OT
May 31, 2021
Dr. Chuck is the best! I was waiting for this course quite a long, since 2015. To be honest, I was expecting Sqlite for everyone, but this one even better! Come with working hours to Dubai!
By Cleydyr A•
Apr 12, 2021
Chuck is a very experienced teacher and his explanations are clear and he seems to really be passionate about what he's doing. That passion is contagious and the learner is likely to be eager to learn as well. The video classes are very illustrative and the pace is perfect for me. The quizzes always have to do with material covered in the classes and the exercises are as hands-on as it can be with PostgreSQL. That should be a good benchmark to what a MOOC and an instructor can be. Congratulations to Chuck and the University of Michigan.
By Alexander T•
Jun 1, 2021
By Raj G M•
May 21, 2021
An awesome and great introductory course to SQL and PostgreSQL, this course had made all the complex and tedious task into fun and gamification thing.
By Sagar•
Aug 19, 2021
it really starts from the very basic design i felt like it is more for data engineer than data analytics person
By Shashwat D•
Jul 6, 2021
Excellent course by Chuck Severance Sir
By Glenn•
May 8, 2021
Great learning. I only gave 4 stars because I feel the queries could have been introduced more gently. I had no issues as I already have some experience with SQL, but I can see how someone who comes into this course with zero knowledge of how to write SQL queries could struggle.
By Yogeshwar B•
Feb 25, 2022
Hats off to the entire team behind Tsugi, the PG4E learner management system: this is a masterclass on how to conduct a MOOC. This course is helping me right now at work, trying to do database design for multiple projects (with no CS background 😎). It helped me evaluate PostgreSQL's development approach, and I am sold on the framework! I'm definitely going to continue the courses in the PostgreSQL For Everybody specialization 🚀
By Jonathan L•
May 31, 2021
Really great course in understanding SQL and Relational Databases in the abstract. Charles Severence goes into detail about the history of Relational Databases and why and how they are used, and provides lots of knowledge around using the tools and best practices for them. Highly recommend along with his course Python for Everybody - which also touches on SQL (using SQLite).
By Miriam K•
Nov 8, 2021
Excellent introduction. A passionate instructor who can clearly explain the important concepts. Nice balance between explaining theory and showing practical use. The exercises are quite easy but you can use the provided materials to practically explore the subject on your own which is nice. I will definitely continue with the entire specialization. Awesome course, thanks!
By Mahdee M K•
May 19, 2021
If you have done the python for everybody specialization, this course would be very easy for you. One to many relations, many to many relations, CRUD concepts were already taught there. I felt like I am watching the same video. Assignments were easy, so recommending this course.
By Mário C•
Apr 10, 2022
The instructor is great and his passion for the topic is palpable. I would have prefered a more simple and direct practice/grading method than the one used, but after setting everything up and figuring out how it works it is more than manageable and something useful to learn
By John C F•
May 31, 2021
This course is diffidently a 5 star, Dr. Chuck will explain the concept behind it. From the Quiz and Autograded assignment will challenge you on what you learn in this course. The references will also be given from pdf files to sample code.
By Gabriele N•
Jun 5, 2021
A wonderful introduction to PostreSQL and, more in general, to the beauty of SQL! Thank you so much Dr Chuck for another great course: new technologies and learning challenges become easy and even funny having you as professor.
By Mark S•
Jul 16, 2021
Good introductory course. Feel like just starting to get interesting when completed though and now looking for next level course - hopefully Coursera has the next course mentioned by Dr Chuck at the end of this one.
By Shreya K•
Jun 20, 2021
The course is well paced and the assignments are easy to follow. Help is available in the forums whenever needed. an overall great experience. Thank you, Prof. Severance, Michigan University and Coursera!
By PUELLO C A J•
Aug 9, 2021
Dr. Chuck explains everything very easily. I felt the course was very helpful in introducing us into the SQL language! The decision of teaching some Linux on the way is just amazing! Thank you very much!
By Cristopher F•
Oct 25, 2021
By DIEGO A R A•
Feb 28, 2022
The way the teacher makes some of the hardest topics for students look that easy is awesome, right on point wiht the lectures and the autograder is a really cool tool for us to learn and improve
By Kamruzzaman T•
Aug 12, 2021
Dr. Chuck delivers once again. To me there couldn't be any better explanation for SQL than this. I used to suck at SQL during university as well but after this course, I love SQL!
By Panagiotis T•
Dec 27, 2021
A really helpful and great course on DB design and basic SQL. I would recommend reading the basics of SQL before signing up. Overall, I would highly recommend it!
By SADIQ T•
Aug 2, 2021
Unfortunately I don't have much time to learn and I am enrolled in other courses. I will work to finish this as soon as I finish the rest of the other courses
By Viorel H•
Apr 9, 2022
Excelent! I'd say the best introductory course on SQL in general. It has those important SQL basics that you really don't find elsewhere.
By Julieta F•
Jul 31, 2021
Doctor Chuck was an amazing professor, explains very detail all the content. Thanks you so much. I recommend this course very much :)
By Petter N•
Jun 16, 2021
This is amazing course. In my opinion, the content of course is very concise and I can remember the important things easily
By Javier E•
May 26, 2021
love it!!!! second time in my online learning experience in that i just did't got sleepy (LoL). The instructor is great.