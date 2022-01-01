About this Specialization

Organizations in every industry are accelerating their use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create innovative new products and systems. This requires professionals across a range of functions, not just strictly within the data science and data engineering teams, to understand when and how AI can be applied, to speak the language of data and analytics, and to be capable of working in cross-functional teams on machine learning projects. This Specialization provides a foundational understanding of how machine learning works and when and how it can be applied to solve problems. Learners will build skills in applying the data science process and industry best practices to lead machine learning projects, and develop competency in designing human-centered AI products which ensure privacy and ethical standards. The courses in this Specialization focus on the intuition behind these technologies, with no programming required, and merge theory with practical information including best practices from industry. Professionals and aspiring professionals from a diverse range of industries and functions, including product managers and product owners, engineering team leaders, executives, analysts and others will find this program valuable.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Machine Learning Foundations for Product Managers

Managing Machine Learning Projects

Human Factors in AI

Duke University

