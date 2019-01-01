Profile

Jon Reifschneider

Director, Master of Engineering in AI for Product Innovation, Duke University

Bio

Jon Reifschneider is the Director of Masters Studies for the Artificial Intelligence for Product Innovation (AIPI) program in Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering, where he also teaches graduate courses in machine learning. Prior to joining the Duke faculty, Jon spent 15 years in management roles at data services and analytics companies. Most recently Jon was Senior Vice President and ran the Weather Analytics division at the tech company DTN, where he and his team created predictive analytics systems that are now core to the daily operations of most of the largest transportation, aviation and energy utility organizations across the US. Jon holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia, a Master of Engineering Management from Duke University, a M.S. in Analytics from Georgia Tech, and a Global MBA from EBS (Germany). He has lived, worked and studied in the US, Luxembourg, Germany and India.

Courses

Managing Machine Learning Projects

Machine Learning Foundations for Product Managers

Human Factors in AI

